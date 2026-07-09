THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW Will Return on UK Tour

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THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW will head out on its sixth UK Tour this September, opening at Newbury Corn Exchange on 18 September before playing a further 16 venues. More dates will be announced soon. The seasonal THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR CHRISTMAS SHOW takes over on 3 December, playing through to 12 December at The Gulbenkian Theatre Canterbury. Casting will be announced shortly.

Tom Fletcher's interactive adventures for big imaginations, based on the beloved 'Who's in Your Book?' series, leapt from page to stage in October 2023 and quickly became a must-see family musical theatre show with Mother & Baby Magazine calling it, 'The perfect toddler theatre show'.

THERE'S A MONSTER IN YOUR SHOW has now been seen by over 115,000 youngsters and their families at more than 120 UK venues with productions worldwide, including in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Singapore and Dublin.

A high-energy 50-minute adventure, the production features new music written by Tom Fletcher and Barrie Bignold. Expect plenty of playful fun for your littlest ones as their favourite characters come to life in a show that is packed with interactive moments to enjoy together.

Tom Fletcher said, "It's been an incredible journey watching There's a Monster In Your Book come to life on stage and seeing the characters I dreamt up in my head bouncing around with so much energy and personality.

For me, There's a Monster in Your Show is the perfect first theatre experience for little ones. I know taking kids to the theatre can be a bit daunting – but this show is made with young families in mind. It's completely interactive, noisy in all the best ways and children are encouraged to shout, sing, clap and dance their hearts out!"

A group of performers are preparing to start their show but quickly discover they are not alone on stage.

Little Monster wants to be part of the fun too! With an invitation to his friends, Dragon, Alien and Unicorn to join him, you can expect comedy and chaos as they help to create a magical show, learning about the joy of books and friendship along the way.

The production is presented by MEI Theatrical, the team who have brought some of the world's best loved family brands to the stage including Twirlywoos Live, Sarah & Duck and The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show.

There's a Monster in Your Show is adapted for the stage by Zoe Bourn (Thomas & Friends, Fireman Sam, Mr Men Little Miss) with design by Laura McEwen (Oh, No George!, The Singing Mermaid and Twirlywoos Live) and puppets created by Keith Frederick (Twirlywoos, Jack V Giant, Dog's Don't Do Ballet). Katie Haygarth is Associate Director.

The show is directed by Miranda Larson who adapted Tom Fletcher's The Christmasaurus and the YouTube phenomena Little Baby Bum for the stage and produced by Millennium Entertainment International.

Puppet direction is by Roman Stefanski, associate director at Polka Theatre (Sarah & Duck and Twirlywoos).

Tour Dates

18-19 September Corn Exchange Newbury

3-4 October Redgrave Theatre Bristol

7 October Quarterhouse Folkestone

11-13 October Cumbernauld Theatre at Lanternhouse

14-15 October Hamilton Town House

17 October Eastwood Park Theatre

18 October The Dukes Lancaster

20-21 October Mansfield Palace Theatre

23 October Festival Drayton Centre

24 October Woolwich Works

26-27 October Princes Hall Aldershot

28-30 October Gala Theatre Durham

1 November Halesowen Town Hall – On Sale Soon

3-4 November Floral Pavilion New Brighton

12 November Royal Spa Centre, Leamington Spa – on sale soon

15 November - South Holland Centre Spalding

3-12 December Gulbenkian Theatre Canterbury

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