The Wind in The Willows will be running from the 24th November 2023- 13th January 2024.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Comes to Shakespeare North Playhouse This Christmas Season

Shakespeare North Playhouse has announced that the beloved classic, The Wind in the Willows, will take centre stage as their highly anticipated Christmas show for 2023. Featuring live music and a talented company of actor-musicians, this delightful adaptation by Toby Hulse of Kenneth Grahame’s classic story is set to be the perfect Christmas treat for all ages.  

In a special tribute to the late Sir Ken Dodd, renowned comedian and entertainer, the production will bring to life one of his all-time favourite books, enchanting audiences of all ages with its timeless charm and heart-warming tale.  




 

Set to captivate theatregoers throughout the festive season, The Wind in the Willows will showcase the magic and splendour of Kenneth Grahame's beloved children's classic. This delightful adaptation  of the timeless tale will bring the magical world of Toad, Mole, Ratty, and Badger to life in an extraordinary theatrical experience for the whole family. 

Directed by the acclaimed theatre visionary Julia Samuels The Wind in the Willows promises to be an unforgettable theatrical experience, transporting the audience into a world of captivating characters, whimsical adventures, and profound life lessons. 

As a tribute to Sir Ken Dodd, whose love for The Wind in the Willows was well known, this production aims to honour his memory by bringing his cherished childhood book to life on stage. The story has an incredibly special connection with one of the theatre’s most important supporters, the late Sir Ken Dodd.  

Dodd, inspired generations with his unique blend of humour and warmth. His affection for this classic tale serves as a testament to its enduring appeal and universal resonance. The Sir Ken Dodd Performance Garden at Shakespeare North Playhouse has been named so in his honour and serves as a memorial to his life and contributions to the entertainment industry. As a testament to his enduring popularity and influence, the garden has quickly become a hub for local comedy programming and creativity. 

For generations, Kenneth Grahame’s Wind in the Willows has captivated the hearts of readers of all ages. Its endearing characters, cosy settings, and timeless themes have made it a beloved classic in children's literature. This adaptation, directed by Julia Samuels, promises to bring the magic of the book to the stage and breathe a new life into Grahame’s wonderful world.   

"We are thrilled to present Toby Hulse’s adaptation of 'The Wind in the Willows' as our 2023 Christmas show at Shakespeare North Playhouse," said Artistic Director, Laura Collier. "This timeless tale holds a special place in our hearts, and it brings us immense joy to bring Sir Ken Dodd's favourite book to life on our stage. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this beautiful adaptation expertly directed by the wonderful Julia Samuels. Join us this holiday season for laughter, friendship, and music and immerse yourself in the magic of the riverbank!”




Recommended For You