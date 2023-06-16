THE TIME MACHINE - A COMEDY Will Be Available to Stream Online

Following the recent stage premiere of Steven Canny & John Nicholson’s play, THE TIME MACHINE – A Comedy, starring Michael Dylan (Wilf), Dave Hearn (founding member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre, The Goes Wrong Show) and Amy Revelle (Offside), a filmed version of the live show will be available to stream online for two years from Thursday 22 June 2023 at 7.30pm.

Watch the brand new trailer below!

Presented by the award-winning Original Theatre in association with New Wolsey Theatre, the production is directed by Orla O’Loughlin and designed by Fred Meller, with lighting design by Colin Grenfell and Sound Design by Greg Clarke.

From the writers behind The Hound of The Baskervilles and Spyski, THE TIME MACHINE is a madcap adventure exploring life, the universe and time paradox theorems. Fresh from a three-month nationwide tour, this online release made exclusively for Original Online and filmed in front of a live audience at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich now allows audiences from all over the world to begin to grapple with the laws of time travel from the comfort of home in their own time travelling chairs (or sofas). Warning: may contain Cher tunes. Age guidance: 10+.

To watch THE TIME MACHINE – A Comedy, become an Original Online member from £8.99/month to access all of the streaming shows: https://www.originaltheatre.com/membership.

The release on Thursday 22 June at 7.30pm will coincide with a ‘watch party’ to celebrate the digital launch. Watch along at the same time as other time travellers, and tag your chat and pictures on social media using #thetimemachine.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “THE TIME MACHINE has already been on a journey around the UK reducing audiences from Bolton to Bath to tears of laughter. I am thrilled that the production now finds a berth at Original Online where we can reach even more people with Steve and John’s brilliant adaptation of HG Wells’ genre defining novel.”