THE TEMPEST to Open at Bristol Old Vic With Learning Disabled-Led Cast

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Firebird Theatre, a Learning Disabled-led theatre company, will present a new version of Shakespeare's The Tempest at Bristol Old Vic this July. Co-created by the whole Firebird ensemble with director Steph Kempson (The Secret Garden, The Egg, Bath), the production is narrated by BAFTA award-winning presenter and actor George Webster. Performances will run 22-25 July.

The Tempest tells the story of a violent storm, two brothers learning to forgive each other, a fight over who owns an island, love, freedom and magic. Firebird's ensemble of experienced Learning Disabled performers, who have been making theatre together for over thirty years, bring their own perspective to one of Shakespeare's most loved plays.

The production features a cast of eleven performers, spanning three decades of Firebird's history. Christopher Wiltshire, who plays Prospero, is Firebird's longest-standing member, having been with the company for thirty years. Maya Sarosh, who plays Ariel, joined just eighteen months ago.

The cast are joined by a creative team including composer Jack Drewry (Beautiful Thing, Tobacco Factory Theatres), set and costume co-designers Ruby Pugh (The Little Mermaid, Bristol Old Vic) and Alice Sales (The Roaring Girl, Bristol Old Vic), and creative captioner Christopher Harrisson (Last Rites, Ad Infinitum).

With support from Immersive Arts, Firebird is developing sensory, wearable technology as part of its Enter the Tempest project. The company hopes to give The Tempest a future life beyond this run, with the technology fully realised so that audiences with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities can be more fully immersed in the world of the play.

George Webster, Narrator, said, "I'm super excited to be involved with Firebird and their production of the Tempest in Bristol. I absolutely love Shakespeare, and I have loved The Tempest since I did it at school in English and cannot wait to be in their production of the well-known Shakespearean play. I love playing different characters and the Narrator is a role I haven't played before. I'm very excited to be telling the story of The Tempest. Thank you to Firebird for giving me this amazing opportunity."

All performances are relaxed, BSL interpreted, with creative captioning and integrated audio description built into the show.

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