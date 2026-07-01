THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG Will Come to Buxton Opera House

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Buxton Opera House has revealed its 2026 festive production for younger audiences will be a new staging of The Princess and The Frog, written by Robin Kingsland. Specially crafted for children aged 3-8 and their families, the show will leap onto the Pavilion Arts Centre stage from Sat 12 – Wed 23 December, following a regional schools tour.

Princess Fenella loves life at the Palace. She loves playing in the Royal gardens, scrolling on her phone, and spending time in her bedroom with her favourite toys. She especially loves playing with her dad's golden football, but she doesn't always pay as much attention as she should…

Meanwhile, Filbert the Frog dreams of the life he once had, before he ended up at the bottom of a well. If only he could find a way back into the Palace…

The Princess and The Frog is written by Robin Kingsland (Rumpelstiltskin, 2024) and directed by Allie Spencer. Kerry Allsop produces alongside Movement Direction and Tour booking, and Elle Hibbert will be Musical Director. The show's design is by Vicki Smith, Lighting Design, Production Management, and Technical Stage Management is from Meg Ryder, Sound Design is by Adam P McCready, and James Morgan provides set building services.

Prior to the Pavilion Arts Centre performances, The Princess and The Frog will hit the road as part of the Opera House's BOH Creates learning & engagement programme, touring directly to primary schools across the High Peak. Supported by Arts Council England NPO funding, this annual Christmas tour provides schools with a fun, accessible gateway to the arts, complete with a bespoke National Curriculum resource pack.

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