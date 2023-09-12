THE NAG'S HEAD Comes to Park90 in October

Performances run 17 – 28 October 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues Photo 1 ATG and Preevue Expand 'View from Seat' Service Across All UK Venues
Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Photo 2 Interview: 'Dickens' Characters Are Timeless': Tanika Gupta And Pooja Ghai on Colonialism, Racism and Relevance in Adapting GREAT EXPECTATIONS
Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike Photo 3 Hannah Waddingham Withdrew From BBC Prom in Support of SAG-AFTRA Strike
Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse Photo 4 Review: JEEVES & WOOSTER IN PERFECT NONSENSE, Salisbury Playhouse

THE NAG'S HEAD Comes to Park90 in October

Featuring music from folk band Good Habits, and real accounts of paranormal activity, The Nag's Head is a comedy ghost story set in a rural English pub. When three estranged siblings inherit their father's failing pub and a weird painting which appears in the dead of night, they must decide whether to come together to save The Nag's Head, or whether they'll be sent packing by ominous forces, otherworldly visitations and their own inner demons. Set in the 'spookiest pub in Shireshire', the show is an ode to the Great British pub culture and to independent bars with a cheeky wink to the middle-of-nowhere ghost stories we've all heard down the pub. The play glides from comedy to horror as these three hapless siblings try to put their differences aside and get The Nag's Head up and running.

Co-writer Felix Grainger said “This play has been the product of two years of passionate research and writing. Working with communities in both Shropshire (where I'm from) and Norfolk we've deep dived into folklore and ghost stories as well as what makes a good old pub run and the characters you meet in them. We can't wait for people to see our show and hope that audiences will be laughing with joy and hiding behind their friends jumpers in equal measure.”

Make It Beautiful Theatre Company are a London based company focusing on entertaining storytelling, global collaboration and unearthing the interesting from the mundane. Previous productions include The CO-OP (The English Theatre of Hamburg, Park Theatre), SNIFF (Theatre503), Our Little Life (Black Box Theatre, Slovenia), Severn Stories (The White Bear) Dream Machine (OSO Arts Centre, The Cockpit) and The Canterbury Improv Tales (Roman Open Air Theatre).

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

Running Time: 90 mins (inc interval) | Suitable for ages 14+




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Ian Smith Will Embark on Debut Tour CRUSHING Next Month Photo
Ian Smith Will Embark on Debut Tour CRUSHING Next Month

Multi-award-winning comedian Ian Smith is taking his Edinburgh Comedy Award nominated show 'Crushing' on tour. Learn more about the production here!

2
Theatre503 Appoints Emily Carewe as Executive Director Photo
Theatre503 Appoints Emily Carewe as Executive Director

Theatre503 has announced the appointment of Emily Carewe as its new Executive Director. She will take up the position at the start of October. Learn more about Emily here!

3
Juliette Burton Embarks on Tour With NO BRAINER This Autumn Photo
Juliette Burton Embarks on Tour With NO BRAINER This Autumn

Comedian Juliette Burton will be setting out on a tour of the UK with her brand new show this autumn. 

4
MO & THE RED RIBBON Comes to Newbury This Month Photo
MO & THE RED RIBBON Comes to Newbury This Month

Corn Exchange Newbury and 101 Outdoor Arts – National Centre for Arts in Public Space – will present Mo & The Red Ribbon for one night only in Newbury. Learn more about the event here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503 Video
Watch An All New Trailer For THESE DEMONS at Theatre503
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER Video
Photos/Inside Rehearsal For the UK and Ireland Tour of FAITH HEALER
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video
Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
Lawrence Batley, Huddersfield (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kin
CAST Doncaster (9/28-9/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zoe’s Peculiar Journey Through Time
Lakeside Arts Nottingham (10/15-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Smeds and The Smoos
Belgrade Theatre (10/31-11/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinder
Wells Maltings (10/26-10/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You