THE NAG'S HEAD Comes to Park90 in October

Featuring music from folk band Good Habits, and real accounts of paranormal activity, The Nag's Head is a comedy ghost story set in a rural English pub. When three estranged siblings inherit their father's failing pub and a weird painting which appears in the dead of night, they must decide whether to come together to save The Nag's Head, or whether they'll be sent packing by ominous forces, otherworldly visitations and their own inner demons. Set in the 'spookiest pub in Shireshire', the show is an ode to the Great British pub culture and to independent bars with a cheeky wink to the middle-of-nowhere ghost stories we've all heard down the pub. The play glides from comedy to horror as these three hapless siblings try to put their differences aside and get The Nag's Head up and running.

Co-writer Felix Grainger said “This play has been the product of two years of passionate research and writing. Working with communities in both Shropshire (where I'm from) and Norfolk we've deep dived into folklore and ghost stories as well as what makes a good old pub run and the characters you meet in them. We can't wait for people to see our show and hope that audiences will be laughing with joy and hiding behind their friends jumpers in equal measure.”

Make It Beautiful Theatre Company are a London based company focusing on entertaining storytelling, global collaboration and unearthing the interesting from the mundane. Previous productions include The CO-OP (The English Theatre of Hamburg, Park Theatre), SNIFF (Theatre503), Our Little Life (Black Box Theatre, Slovenia), Severn Stories (The White Bear) Dream Machine (OSO Arts Centre, The Cockpit) and The Canterbury Improv Tales (Roman Open Air Theatre).

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

Running Time: 90 mins (inc interval) | Suitable for ages 14+