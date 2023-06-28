THE MERRY WIVES Comes to Whitley Bay in July

After a sold-out performance at this year’s Wandsworth Arts Fringe in London, a witty new show based on Shakespeare’s The Merry Wives of Windsor will be showing at Laurel’s in Whitley Bay for two nights only. In this irreverent retelling, from writer-producer Gary Thomas (The 49; A Simple Wedding Comedy) and director David O’Mahony (Dr Who: The Lost Stories; Memorial), the classic story is modernised for the 21st century, featuring an all-female cast, plenty of hilarity, and fantastic jubilant pop sounds!

Young Princess Anne is being forced to marry Prince Slender by her squandering parents, even though the prince is gay and Anne refuses to believe in love for herself. Both young royals share a disdain for the stifling, sensationalised lives they’ve been born into – while Anne vows to find her betrothed a Prince to marry, she wrestles with her unfamiliar affections for Fenton, a commoner. Meanwhile, Sir Falstaff plots to seduce the wives of two wealthy men – Anne’s mother, Meg, and her best friend, Alice – as a means to solve his financial troubles. As the women find he’s sent them identical declarations of love, they join forces and vow to get revenge on the lech.

The role of the meddlesome Falstaff will be portrayed by Jessica Pardoe (Zorro, Charing Cross Theatre; Soho Dreams, The Other Palace). Playing the merry wives themselves will be Charlotte Louise Allan (Hallowed Peak, The League of Adventure; Sister Act, Associated Studios) as Mrs Meg Page, and Alexandria Allison (Morella – Original Concept Album, Film on Film Entertainment; The Allesley Silas, Belgrade Theatre) as Mrs Alice Ford.

Tamsin Lynes (I Told You I Was Sick, The Union Theatre; Legends of Arahma, The Actors Church) will take on the role of Mr Frank Ford, and Mrs Quickly will be portrayed by Laura Sillett (Romeo and Juliet, 440 Theatre; The Railway Children, Quick Fantastic).

Teegan Hurley (The Pirate, The Princess, The Platypus, Polka Theatre) will play the closeted young Prince Slender, and Dev Joshi (Beauty and the Beast, Oxford Playhouse; The Beggar’s Opera, Selladoor) will portray his betrothed – and staunch matchmaker – Princess Anne. The role of the commoner Fenton, Anne’s secret love, will be taken by Hayley Maybury (We Will Rock You, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines; Gold: The Abba Tribute, Australian tour), while the newly added role of Vaan, the prince Anne finds for her fiancé, will be portrayed by Kierath Jandoo (Keep it Down, Camden Fringe; Dimension Slip, Peracals Productions).

Often considered one of the original romantic comedies, this refreshing new production transcends the classic story, weaving in jubilant music and laugh-out-loud dialogue, breathing new life into it for the modern era. The Merry Wives encourages new audiences to dabble in Shakespeare, possibly for the first time, and be navigated through this uproarious, spirited tale of comeuppance!