THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE Returns To Leeds For The Festive Season 2024

The hit production, following a UK tour and 6-month run in the West End, will return to Leeds as next year's festive stage production from Mon 18 Nov 2024 – Sat 25 Jan 2025.

James Brining, Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse, said: “This is an outstanding achievement for the Playhouse and a credit to everyone who made this spectacular show come to life. As we celebrate this season with our festive production Oliver! we look forward to welcoming you back next year as we head through the wardrobe and back into the magical world of Narnia.”

Based on Lewis' iconic classic children's book about a group of children that find their way through a wardrobe into a magical kingdom, the show is directed by Michael Fentiman, based on an original production by Sally Cookson which was created here at Leeds Playhouse.

Director, Michael Fentiman, said: “It's an honour to be bringing our production of The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe to Leeds Playhouse. Having trained in West Yorkshire (Bretton Hall), Leeds Playhouse was my local theatre for many years. I am hugely excited that our production will be gracing a stage that holds many fond memories of iconic productions from the past. We can't wait to invite Leeds audiences through the Wardrobe!”

Step through the wardrobe into the kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land.

Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to Mr Tumnus, the talking Faun; Aslan, the unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch!

This breathtaking stage show of C.S. Lewis' classic novel returns to Leeds Playhouse following a successful West End run. With magical storytelling, bewitching stagecraft and incredible puppets, it is guaranteed to delight audiences of all ages.

Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances are available and a selection of digital resources, created by the Playhouse's award-winning Creative Engagement department, will be available free to all schools who book to see the production.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe plays in Leeds Playhouse's Quarry theatre from 18 November 2024 – 25 January 2025. Tickets are on sale to Leeds Playhouse's Priority Access, Playhouse Pass Members and Under 30 Scheme from 22 November, with tickets on general sale from 29 November.

An early bird ticket offer is in place where customers can take advantage of £10 off full price tickets from the top three price bands, Monday – Friday performances between 18 – 29 November 2024 if booked before 14 February 2024.

Leeds Playhouse presents The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe based on the novel by C.S. Lewis, in association with Elliott and Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber, and will run until Sat 25 Jan 2025.

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe

Quarry Theatre

Runs until Saturday 25 January

Box office 0113 213 7700. Book online Click Here