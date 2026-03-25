THE HOLIDAY LIVE IN CONCERT Returns to Bradford Live

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Cherished Christmas romcom The Holiday (2006) will return to Bradford Live on Sunday 13 December 2026 live in concert this Christmas.

The show will see the films enchanting score performed by a complete concert orchestra in perfect harmony with the full running of the film, on an HD cinema size screen.

The tour, becoming a firm favourite for families as well as music and movie lovers each festive period, follows on from a sell-out run of dates last Christmas. The in-concert experience with a full orchestra and cinema size screen is an incredibly unique and immersive way to experience The Holiday.



The score for The Holiday was written by world renowned, highly celebrated and multiple Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winning composer Hans Zimmer and written, directed and produced by Nancy Meyers, known for films such as It’s Complicated, The Intern, Something’s Gotta Give and The Parent Trap.

A Universal Pictures production, The Holiday stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, and Jack Black, and tells the story of how two women who have never met and live 6,000 miles apart find themselves in the same exact place.

They meet online at a home exchange website and impulsively switch homes for the holiday. Iris moves into Amanda’s L.A. house in sunny California as Amanda arrives in the snow-covered English countryside. Shortly after arriving at their destinations, both women find the last thing either wants or expects; a new romance.

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