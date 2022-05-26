THE HIVE – a Contemporary English Opera Will Open at Hoxton Hall This Summer

The Hive, for one night only will return to London to perform at Hoxton Hall in July.

With music by one of the UK's most accomplished and diverse musicians Harvey Brough (founder, musical director and producer of Harvey and the Wallbangers) and words by previous associate director of The Royal Court Theatre Carole Hayman (Ladies of Letters, The Warfleet Chronicles).

It was Carole Hayman's research into female serial killers while a fellow at Kings College London, as well as her interviews with those connected to the killings that inspired The Hive. The title, The Hive, was inspired by a Forensic Psychiatrist who said, "Women kill close to the home, or the Hive, as you might call it."

Directed by British theatre director Paulette Randall MBE, The Hive combines raw verbatim interviews with a scorching operatic score to investigate our fascination with serial killers - from grim tales to the real thing; from the first act of murder to the long-term effects of psychopathic darkness. A story that is both captivating and shocking.

Writer, Carole Hayman said "What I want to do in Hive is challenge popular stereotypes and re-connect with the basic humanity of the people who've caused the suffering. It's crucial we keep in mind that they are only human, just like the rest of us. How do we know what we too might be capable of doing? 10% of us are personality disordered. Like it or not, a part of these killers is in us all. My hope is that - without condoning, or sympathising - we might be able to understand and even empathise with the perpetrator. That way, I believe, redemption lies."

The performance is on Thursday 7th July 2022 at 7:30pm.

Tickets from £16.50

Suitable for ages 18+

Doors Open: 18:45

Tickets: https://www.hoxtonhall.co.uk/event/the-hive/