Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CARD Will Be Revived At The New Vic Theatre Next Month

Performances run Saturday 20 May to Saturday 10 June 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  

THE CARD Will Be Revived At The New Vic Theatre Next Month

New Vic and Claybody Theatre will collaborate on a production of The Card in-the-round at Staffordshire's New Vic.

Award-winning playwright Deborah McAndrew writes new adaptation of Arnold Bennett's much loved comic novel, set in Stoke-on-Trent.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: "Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire's cultural sector is growing fast, and we're committed to supporting it through artist development, associate companies and other schemes. We've been able to support the growth of our ambitious local company Claybody, and it's a pleasure to welcome them back to the New Vic in their first year as an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation."

Conrad Nelson, Artistic Director of Claybody Theatre said: "The fabulous New Vic is without doubt one of the best stages in the country. I'm delighted to claim it as my local theatre. 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of Claybody Theatre and it is a privilege to be working in association with the New Vic to revisit Claybody's production. For a number of years local people asked us if we would do an adaptation of Arnold's Bennett's The Card. This adaptation by Deborah McAndrew embraces the novel's own fast paced, episodic narrative and in its journey to the stage we've tried to echo the energy and enthusiasm of this wonderful city."

Directed by Claybody Theatre's Artistic Director Conrad Nelson (Anna of the Five Towns, Brassed Off for the New Vic; Dirty Laundry, Hot Lane, Claybody Theatre), The Card takes to the stage from Saturday 20 May to Saturday 10 June and is a follow up to the New Vic's hugely successful production of another Arnold Bennett play, Anna of The Five Towns, in 2017.

This joyous production will see Gareth Cassidy (Marvellous, The 39 Steps) reprise his role as loveable rogue Denry Machin. Cassidy will be joined by Howard Chadwick (Brassed Off, I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire, Inherit The Wind) as Mr Duncalf, Superintendent of Police, Mrs Machin, Cllr Barlow and Ensemble; Isobel Chadwick in the Ensemble; Jessica Dyas (Treasure Island, I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire, Inherit The Wind) as Bursley Councillor, Ruth Earp, Penkethman and Ensemble; Christopher Glover (The Kite Runner, UK/Dubai Tour) as Mayor of Bursley 2022 & 1901, Harold Etches, Mrs Codleyn, Cregeen, Councillor Cotterill and Ensemble; Jenny Murphy (Pride and Prejudice, Grosvenor Open Air Theatre) as Sculptor, Nellie and Ensemble; Molly Roberts (Anna Of The Five Towns, The Snow Queen) as The Countess of Chell and Ensemble and Eddy Westbury (Tom, Dick & Harry, New Vic Theatre and Alexandra Palace, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Mischief Theatre) as Chair of the Denry Machin society, Jock, Charles Fearns, Callear, Photographer and Ensemble.

A washerwoman's son, Denry Machin's humble beginnings won't hold him back from achieving a life he loves to live. Helped along by a little bit of luck, a lot of initiative and just a touch of chutzpah, he's soon enjoying fame and fortune, becoming the most celebrated 'card' in Bennett's fictionalised Stoke-on-Trent, 'The Five Towns'!

The Card takes to the stage at the New Vic from Saturday 20 May to Saturday 10 June 2023. For more information and to book call the Box Office on 01782 717962 or visit newvictheatre.org.uk.

Creative Team

Director Conrad Nelson | Designer Dawn Allsopp | MD/Composer Rebekah Hughes | Lighting Designer Jane Lalljee | Choreographer Beverley Norris-Edmunds | Assistant Director Nicholas Shaw | Brass Band Acceller8 Band

Cast

Gareth Cassidy Denry Machin; Howard Chadwick Mr Duncalf, Superintendent of Police, Mrs Machin, Cllr Barlow, Ensemble; Isobel Chadwick Ensemble; Jessica Dyas Bursley Councillor, Ruth Earp, Penkethman, Ensemble; Christopher Glover Mayor of Bursley 2022 & 1901, Harold Etches, Mrs Codleyn, Cregeen, Councillor Cotterill, Ensemble; Jenny Murphy Sculptor, Nellie, Ensemble; Molly Roberts The Countess of Chell, Ensemble and Eddy Westbury Chair of the Denry Machin society, Jock, Charles Fearns, Callear, Photographer, Ensemble.

Plus the Claybody Community Company.




Photos: Inside the First Photoshoot For DIVAS LONDON, Opening in June Photo
Photos: Inside the First Photoshoot For DIVAS LONDON, Opening in June
London's leading adult pantomime producers The Entertainment Providers sashay back into the West End this Summer with a brand new party show Divas London at The Prince Of Wales Cabaret Venue, Drury Lane, London from 15th June for three limited week season! Check out all new photos from the show's photoshoot here!
Call-Out for Disabled Performers to Host Kids Game Show Exploring Disability Photo
Call-Out for Disabled Performers to Host Kids' Game Show Exploring Disability
The critically-acclaimed kids game show Blue Badge Bunch has announced it is looking for a new host to join the show, inviting disabled performers to audition - in particular physically disabled and/or neurodiverse performers identifying as female or non-binary living outside of the East Midlands.
Highlights Revealed For the Milton Keynes International Festival Photo
Highlights Revealed For the Milton Keynes International Festival
Ideas of belonging, identity and journeys of many kinds underpin this year's IF: Milton Keynes International Festival, showing how shared history can both bring us together and point to a different future. The 2023 programme includes major commissions and UK premieres and animates unusual places and spaces in Milton Keynes and beyond, creating new stories and memories for one of the country's newest cities.
Wolverhampton Grand and National Theatre Host Free Theatre Screenings at City Of Wolverham Photo
Wolverhampton Grand and National Theatre Host Free Theatre Screenings at City Of Wolverhampton Library
Wolverhampton Grand Theatre and the National Theatre have announced a season of free theatre screenings at Wolverhampton Central Library. A series of theatre productions on the National Theatre Collection will be shown once a month, on Monday evenings with two family orientated screenings on Saturday afternoons.

More Hot Stories For You


OperaUpClose Will Embark on Reimagined Tour of THE FLYING DUTCHMANOperaUpClose Will Embark on Reimagined Tour of THE FLYING DUTCHMAN
April 27, 2023

Bringing the maritime opera to audiences in unconventional performance venues at waterside locations, award-winning OperaUpClose in partnership with recent RPS Award winning Manchester Camerata reinvigorate Wagner's classic with an English libretto by poet and novelist Glyn Maxwell and an 8-piece chamber orchestration by Laura Bowler.
PLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer SeasonPLAYFIGHT Comes to Pleasance Theatre as Part of its Spring/Summer Season
April 27, 2023

Orísun Productions announced in its 5th anniversary year, that its critically acclaimed stage play PlayFight will run for five nights from 29th May & 31st May-3rd June 2023 as part of Pleasance Theatre's Spring/Summer Season.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For GREATEST DAYS, The Official Take That MusicalPhotos: Inside Rehearsal For GREATEST DAYS, The Official Take That Musical
April 27, 2023

All new rehearsal images have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of The Official Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS. GREATEST DAYS opens at Bromley’s Churchill Theatre on 6 May.
#50DAYS On Sale At Birmingham Hippodrome#50DAYS On Sale At Birmingham Hippodrome
April 27, 2023

Brand new UK Grime musical #50Days is on sale today.  This is the first full production of this exciting new show, with a cast of British Youth Music Theatre performers at Birmingham Hippodrome 1 – 3 Sep 2023.
THE CARD Will Be Revived At The New Vic Theatre Next MonthTHE CARD Will Be Revived At The New Vic Theatre Next Month
April 27, 2023

 New Vic and Claybody Theatre will collaborate on a production of The Card in-the-round at Staffordshire’s New Vic.
share