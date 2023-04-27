THE CARD Will Be Revived At The New Vic Theatre Next Month

New Vic and Claybody Theatre will collaborate on a production of The Card in-the-round at Staffordshire's New Vic.

Award-winning playwright Deborah McAndrew writes new adaptation of Arnold Bennett's much loved comic novel, set in Stoke-on-Trent.

New Vic Artistic Director Theresa Heskins said: "Stoke-on-Trent and North Staffordshire's cultural sector is growing fast, and we're committed to supporting it through artist development, associate companies and other schemes. We've been able to support the growth of our ambitious local company Claybody, and it's a pleasure to welcome them back to the New Vic in their first year as an Arts Council National Portfolio Organisation."

Conrad Nelson, Artistic Director of Claybody Theatre said: "The fabulous New Vic is without doubt one of the best stages in the country. I'm delighted to claim it as my local theatre. 2023 marks the tenth anniversary of Claybody Theatre and it is a privilege to be working in association with the New Vic to revisit Claybody's production. For a number of years local people asked us if we would do an adaptation of Arnold's Bennett's The Card. This adaptation by Deborah McAndrew embraces the novel's own fast paced, episodic narrative and in its journey to the stage we've tried to echo the energy and enthusiasm of this wonderful city."

Directed by Claybody Theatre's Artistic Director Conrad Nelson (Anna of the Five Towns, Brassed Off for the New Vic; Dirty Laundry, Hot Lane, Claybody Theatre), The Card takes to the stage from Saturday 20 May to Saturday 10 June and is a follow up to the New Vic's hugely successful production of another Arnold Bennett play, Anna of The Five Towns, in 2017.

This joyous production will see Gareth Cassidy (Marvellous, The 39 Steps) reprise his role as loveable rogue Denry Machin. Cassidy will be joined by Howard Chadwick (Brassed Off, I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire, Inherit The Wind) as Mr Duncalf, Superintendent of Police, Mrs Machin, Cllr Barlow and Ensemble; Isobel Chadwick in the Ensemble; Jessica Dyas (Treasure Island, I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire, Inherit The Wind) as Bursley Councillor, Ruth Earp, Penkethman and Ensemble; Christopher Glover (The Kite Runner, UK/Dubai Tour) as Mayor of Bursley 2022 & 1901, Harold Etches, Mrs Codleyn, Cregeen, Councillor Cotterill and Ensemble; Jenny Murphy (Pride and Prejudice, Grosvenor Open Air Theatre) as Sculptor, Nellie and Ensemble; Molly Roberts (Anna Of The Five Towns, The Snow Queen) as The Countess of Chell and Ensemble and Eddy Westbury (Tom, Dick & Harry, New Vic Theatre and Alexandra Palace, A Comedy About A Bank Robbery, Mischief Theatre) as Chair of the Denry Machin society, Jock, Charles Fearns, Callear, Photographer and Ensemble.

A washerwoman's son, Denry Machin's humble beginnings won't hold him back from achieving a life he loves to live. Helped along by a little bit of luck, a lot of initiative and just a touch of chutzpah, he's soon enjoying fame and fortune, becoming the most celebrated 'card' in Bennett's fictionalised Stoke-on-Trent, 'The Five Towns'!

The Card takes to the stage at the New Vic from Saturday 20 May to Saturday 10 June 2023. For more information and to book call the Box Office on 01782 717962 or visit newvictheatre.org.uk.

Creative Team

Director Conrad Nelson | Designer Dawn Allsopp | MD/Composer Rebekah Hughes | Lighting Designer Jane Lalljee | Choreographer Beverley Norris-Edmunds | Assistant Director Nicholas Shaw | Brass Band Acceller8 Band

Cast

Gareth Cassidy Denry Machin; Howard Chadwick Mr Duncalf, Superintendent of Police, Mrs Machin, Cllr Barlow, Ensemble; Isobel Chadwick Ensemble; Jessica Dyas Bursley Councillor, Ruth Earp, Penkethman, Ensemble; Christopher Glover Mayor of Bursley 2022 & 1901, Harold Etches, Mrs Codleyn, Cregeen, Councillor Cotterill, Ensemble; Jenny Murphy Sculptor, Nellie, Ensemble; Molly Roberts The Countess of Chell, Ensemble and Eddy Westbury Chair of the Denry Machin society, Jock, Charles Fearns, Callear, Photographer, Ensemble.

Plus the Claybody Community Company.