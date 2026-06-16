THE ARCHERS: LIVE AT 75 to Make London Debut at New Wimbledon Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BBC Radio 4's long-running drama 'The Archers' will celebrate its 75th anniversary with a brand new live theatrical experience, inviting London audiences to experience the village of Ambridge as they've never seen – or indeed heard – it before.

Touring from June to November 2026, this brand-new live production brings the beloved iconic radio drama out of the studio and onto stages across the UK. Hosted by award-winning comedian and Archers devotee Angela Barnes, each performance features a cast of four actors alongside Vanessa Nuttall, The Archers' live sound-effects specialist.

Joining the tour are eight of Ambridge's most beloved voices and appearing in Wimbledon will be Tim Bentinck (David Archer), Annabelle Dowler (Kirsty Miller), Charlotte Martin (Susan Carter) and BEN NORRIS (Ben Archer) known collectively as the tours “Flower Cast”.

(Other dates will include the “Produce Cast” of Charles Collingwood (Brian Aldridge), Ryan Kelly (Jazzer McCreary), Susie Riddell (Tracy Horrobin) and Sunny Ormonde (Lilian Bellamy).

First broadcast on 1st January 1951, The Archers is the world's longest-running radio drama. Broadcasting six times a week to millions of listeners, the programme follows the everyday lives, loves, and dramas of the residents of the fictional village of Ambridge, deep in the heart of the English countryside. Over the course of more than 20,000 episodes, the show has chronicled significant social and cultural changes in Britain, dealing with complex contemporary issues alongside the traditional rhythms of rural life, earning its place as a cornerstone of the British cultural landscape. Today, it remains one of the BBC's most popular programmes and is currently the top on-demand show for listeners of all ages – as well as regularly topping the list of most popular on-demand programmes for listeners under 35 – on BBC Sounds.

Set within a playful reimagining of the Ambridge Flower & Produce Show, The Archers: Live at 75 blends theatricality, nostalgia, comedy and behind-the-scenes insight. The evening will include on-stage interviews, insider stories and gossip, live performances with live foley sound effects of specially written scenes created exclusively for the tour, archive treasures spanning seven decades from the BBC vaults, fascinating demonstrations of the sound-effects artistry that brings the fields, kitchens and barns of Ambridge so vividly to life, audience questions, an interactive pub quiz straight out of The Bull and of course, a sing-along to the programme's famous theme tune.

This is a theatrical, one-of-a-kind celebration of, and a unique insight into, the people, stories and distinctive production craft that have cemented The Archers as a beloved British institution for three generations.

The tour offers newcomers an accessible introduction to the drama's world, while giving long-time listeners a rare look into how Ambridge is created – revealing the artistry behind the character work, development of storylines, and the unmistakable soundscape that define the series.



Charlotte Martin (Susan Carter) says: “I'm so thrilled to be part of The Archers tour - bringing 75 magical years of Ambridge to the stage is an absolute dream come true! Can't wait to share the laughter, tears and heart of Ambridge with fans everywhere!”

Timothy Bentinck (David Archer) says: “I'm so excited to be part of the upcoming The Archers national tour of the UK. We'll be on stage but the show will be very interactive, and Archers listeners and fans will be just as much a part of it as us. So come and join us at the Flower and Produce Show, and as an added treat get to see how the clever sound effects are achieved. Hint, it's all done with yoghurt and ironing boards!”

Angela Barnes (host) says, “I am not just an Archers superfan, I am obsessed with all things Ambridge. So to be asked to host The Archers: Live at 75 is like winning a prize at the Flower and Produce Show and being cast as the lead in a Lynda Snell production, all rolled into one. I can't wait to hang out with all of my favourite characters and really immerse myself in Borsetshire life."

Alison Hindell, Drama and Fiction Commissioner, BBC Radio 4, says, “The Archers is one of the BBC's most-loved programmes and we are tremendously proud of it as it reaches its 75th year. We hope that the live show will give fans even more of what they love, joining in the celebrations with an extra slice of Ambridge life.”

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...