Streatham Space Project to Present ASSEMBLE Festival 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Streatham Space Project is launching their Spring festival, ASSEMBLE Festival 2024!

We invite you to ASSEMBLE.

Join in for our 2-week theatre and performance festival exploring the innate need for humans to gather, in rage and optimism, when facing the complexities and uncertainties of our world. Our programme of work includes both full-length shows as well as short, work-in-progress performances that explore migration, neurodiversity, taboo love stories, climate change, the cost-of-living crisis, decolonisation, grief and so much more.

Assemble in anger, assemble in hope. Assemble because you know that, ultimately, our collective capacity for change is all we have.

Date: 29th April - 11th May 2024

Location: Streatham Space Project, Sternhold Avenue, Streatham Hill, SW2 4PA

A message from our Creative Director, Natasha Brown

I programmed ASSEMBLE Festival to bring artists and audiences together to collectively explore crucial issues of our time. I want people to know that when you're reading the news in despair, you are not alone. But, also, when you're feeling like more can and should be done, you are not alone. This festival is an opportunity to gather, to work things out together.

The festival programme consists of theatre and performances that examine topics ranging from the loneliness epidemic in the U.K. to colonialism across the world. This festival shows that the personal is political and the micro is macro in exciting, challenging and inspiring ways. There will be post-show discussions providing a space for conversation and community. Our wish is for festival participants to leave feeling energised and, hopefully, ready to change the world.

Full Schedule

Scratch Night #1

Monday 29th April, 7.30pm⎢£10

Join in for an evening of short, work-in-progress performances and new writing exploring crucial topics. Themes of this evening's scratch performances include grief, climate change, and disabled rage.

Roots (Double Bill): (Overseas) and Is Any Body Home? By Wency Lam

Tuesday 30th April, 7:30pm⎢From £12.50

A double bill by choreographer Wency Lam, centred around themes of migration, colonialism, identity, and belonging.

(Overseas) is a performance set out to bring confusion and ambiguity. It addresses an identity crisis that occurs due to colonisation and migration, where old identities have dissolved and no new identities are formed.

Is Any Body Home? is a visceral exploration of the passage from what used to be 'home', to a foreign land now called 'home'. It is a dance theatre performance that leaves you speculative and confused, just as unsettling as the migration journey.

"Exceptional grace, strength, flexibility and agility... thought-provoking" - Yorkshire Times

Miss Brexit

Wednesday 1st and Thursday 2nd May, 7:30pm⎢From £12.50

In post-Brexit England, young European actors are no longer welcome. For decades they have worked to erase their identities in order to fit an Anglocentric industry. Now it's a matter of survival. Only Miss Brexit will be allowed a Leave to Remain in the UK and pursue the Anglo-American Dream.

But what does it take to become Miss Brexit? Who will be capable of erasing their identity and talk like a Brit, think like a Brit, live like a Brit? Who will be willing to exchange their national cuisine for mashed potato? Who will be willing to forget their 20+ years of existence in the hopes of a promise of prosperity?

A CARNiVAL BETWEEN WORLDS by BRiGHTBLACK

Friday 3rd May, 7:30pm⎢From £12.50

BRiGHTBLACK present a new, live show, A CARNiVAL BETWEEN WORLDS: A soaring 45 minute visual and live electronic music experience built to challenge the colonisation of our new and coming worlds - metaverses, twin worlds, video games, avatars. If we leave it up to the tech bros we are f*cked. But we need the space to imagine - justice, freedom - and power. So we used the very same tools (video game engines) to rebuild the metaverse - as a sensory, audio visual experience, from the movement, imaginings and stories of women, non-binary and trans people of colour from all over the UK.

Scratch Night #2

Saturday 4th May, 7.30pm⎢£10

Join in for an evening of short, work-in-progress performances and new writing exploring crucial topics. Themes of this evening's scratch performances include social performance, home, heritage, migration, exile and loneliness.

Scratch Night #3

Tuesday 7th May, 7.30pm⎢£10

Join in for an evening of short, work-in-progress performances and new writing exploring crucial topics. Themes of this evening's scratch performances include queerness, anti-fascism, working class masculinity, trauma, and explorations of historical events.

The Return by Natasha Stanic Mann

Wednesday 8th May, 7:30pm⎢From £12.50

Combining movement, storytelling and poetry, The Return explores the effect of war on Natasha's life. This profoundly personal show is based on the experience of living in Croatia during the breakup of the former Yugoslavia. It unveils fragments of a family history, delves into the surreal circumstances surrounding conflict and investigates what goes into surviving it. Expect touching, visual theatre with a disarming deadpan humour.

Scratch Night #4

Saturday 11th May, 7.30pm⎢£10

Join in for an evening of short, work-in-progress performances and new writing exploring crucial topics. Themes of this evening's scratch performances include experiences of the care sector, feminist and neurodivergent retellings, loneliness, longing, identity and the self.

Ticket Prices:

Evening Shows:

Early Bird: £12.50

Standard: £14

Scratch Nights:

Standard: £10