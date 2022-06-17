Stirling's Macrobert Arts Centre Reveals A Packed Summer Programme

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling's cultural hub, is delighted to present a truly outstanding programme for its summer season, taking audiences right through the end of September with an array of the best live entertainment in Scotland. Talent development and diverse voices are at the heart of the season as Macrobert showcases leading young Scottish theatre-makers Debbie Hannan & Uma Nada-Rajah, brings light to growing talent Brido Hingwy, presents Indian American theatre artist Priyanka Shetty in her first UK tour and exhibits emerging illustrators alongside the artwork of local children.

Macrobert will be hosting the preview of The National Theatre of Scotland's thought-provoking new show Exodus. Bold, satirical and uncomfortably funny, Exodus explores systematic deception and the indifference to human suffering. Theatre-goers can also enjoy Thunderstruck by David Colvin, an award-winning production about the hilarious and yet dramatic story of the legendary piper Gordon Duncan and how he changed a young piper's life and Scottish music forever. 2Magpies Theatre's Ventoux brings to stage the legendary rivalry between Lance Armstrong and Marco Pantani during the 2000 Tour de France on the fearsome Mont Ventoux, and is a thrilling exploration of how far cyclists will go to succeed.

In the Light of Day by Magdalena Schamberger is a collaborative performance that is aimed at people living with dementia, their families and carers. Using hands, gloves and gestures, the show and tells a simple, universal story of love, longing, household chores and the wish for connection through music and movement. Funny, entertaining and gentle, it invites the audience to participate or simply sit back and watch.

In other theatre highlights, Witsherface present Rose by Lorna Martin, the incredible true story of the best Scottish footballer of all time - Rose Reilly - and her brave refusal to play by society's sexist rules. Theatre fans can also experience the thrill of Martin McDonagh's Tony Award-winning The Beauty Queen of Leenane, which conjures up the unbearable tension and loneliness of an isolated existence.

The summers' entertainment also includes the UK's biggest and longest-running cabaret show The Lady Boys of Bangkok, which is ready to dazzle and excite with glamorous and sequined jaw-dropping performances. A Night at the Musicals will bring together songs from shows such as Les Misérables, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, and many more, for a night that will have audiences dancing in the aisles. In September, award-winning travel writer and broadcaster Simon Parker will be visiting Macrobert to present Riding Out: Cycling 3,427 Miles Around Pandemic Britain. This multi-media presentation of short films, photos, audio clips, and anecdotes is a ground-level portrait of Britain with dozens of unique stories, and was taken while cycling 3,427 miles in 2020 and 2021 to discover how people from all backgrounds were affected by the pandemic.

This summer's unmissable comedy shows include Uh Huh - The Janice & Frank Story 2022, the brand-new live show by comedy sensation and Macrobert's 2022 Panto Dame Brido Hingwy, and The Elephant in the Room, an unapologetically Indian and irreverently American autobiographical journey about cultures, belonging, and race by Priyanka Shetty.

Music-lovers will have the chance to revel in the extraordinary music of Dean Friedman, one of the finest songwriters of his generation, for an evening of powerful, poignant, hilarious songs about the ordinary and extraordinary aspects of everyone's lives. Opera Bohemia make a welcome return with Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. Directed by Oliver Platt and featuring Scottish favourite Catriona Clark, this sublime comedy is bound to entertain with its twists and turns.

A dazzling selection of family shows are also on offer at Macrobert this summer. After smashing the Guinness World Record for the fastest ever theatre production at Macrobert in February, the inspiring Rubber Chicken are back with their flagship event 'Show in a Week'. Their breath-taking adaptation of Shrek the Musical will feature a cast of 150, a live band, amazing costumes, a fairy-tale set, and theatre magic. For children up to age 8 and their families, The McDougalls in Toyland is a spectacular new show packed with singalong songs, musical mayhem, and bucket loads of audience participation.

From 20 June - 14 August, visitors to Macrobert can enjoy a unique instillation showcasing the work of the most recent Picture Hooks graduates as part of their mentoring programme which pairs five exceptional emerging children's illustrators with five established professional illustrators. The exhibition will feature work by Fruzsi Folfoldi, Arthur Vergani, Laura Darling, Gaia Alessi and Chris Knight alongside this year's Picture Hooks mentors Ross Collins, Debi Gliori, Kate McEwan, James Mayhew and Chris Haughton. Later in the summer, visual art fans can enjoy Northern Edgelands, a collection of paintings by Orla Stevens about the natural world and the history and folklore tied to these locations.

This summer's cinema selection includes titles such as National Theatre Live's Prima Facie. Directed by Justine Martin and featuring Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer, the film is a live capture of Suzie Miller's award-winning play about a young, brilliant barrister at odds with her morals and experience. After two years of absence, André Rieu is back with a brand-new concert - Happy Days are Here Again! - from his hometown of Maastricht. Featuring the wonderful Johann Strauss Orchestra and recorded live from the iconic Vrijthof square, this summer's concert will include popular feel-good classics, show-tunes, and joyous waltzes.

Macrobert's summer programme concludes with A Mother's Song In Concert, which sees an impressive cast of West End performers and some of Scotland's best folk musicians come together to trace the incredible journey of Scottish folk music across the Atlantic. Created by the award-winning composer Finn Anderson and the award-winning director Tania Azevedo, A Mother's Song explores themes of identity, motherhood, and choice through the stories of three remarkable women at different times in history. This is a unique opportunity to see work from the best new Musical Theatre creators ahead of a full production premiere of A Mother's Song at Macrobert in 2023.

Julie Ellen, Artistic Director of Macrobert Arts Centre said: "It's a delight to present a season filled with new and diverse voices alongside some of the best live entertainment touring Scotland this summer. With our beautiful surroundings and something for everyone in the programme over the next few months, we hope audiences from near and far find a summer visit to Macrobert to be a marvellous experience, enjoying the magnificent talent we have gracing our stage and screens this season."

Tickets are on sale now at https://macrobertartscentre.org/