Steve-O, Stavros Halkias, Mac Demarco, and More Set For Hackney Empire's Upcoming Season

Hackney Empire announced additional shows that have been added to their upcoming seasons. Tickets for these shows will go on sale on Friday 21 April at 10am, with Steve-O on sale from Friday 28 April at 10am.

The theatre's recently announced 2023 pantomime Aladdin, starring Olivier award-winner Clive Rowe and running from 18 November - 31 December, will also go on sale on 21st April at 10am.

Steve-O brings his highly xx-rated, multimedia comedy show (14 July) to Hackney Empire as part of The Bucket List Tour, with stunts even more outrageous than those he performed in the Jackass series.

Comedian, actor and writer Stavros Halkias (2 September) will bring his new comedy show to Hackney this Autumn as part of The Fat Rascal Tour and musician Mac DeMarco (30 July - 1 August) and his band will perform his album Five Easy Hot Dogs in its entirety, along with several songs from his previous catalogue with new arrangements.

Due to popular demand, stand-up comedian Matteo Lane, who has been named as one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch, has announced a third show at the theatre on 25 October.

This month, London's friendliest choir, London City Voices, will come to Hackney to celebrate the noughties: the decade of Ugg boots, velour tracksuits, flip phones, iPods and Pop Idol. The choir, formed of over 300 singers, will perform a selection of Millennium favourites on 22 April, including songs by Elbow, Britney, Mika and Coldplay, and a 16-minute mashup of over 60 noughties classics.

Hackney Empire will host two productions as part of the celebrations of Windrush 75: RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey on 23 June and Grand Union Orchestra: Unforgotten Voyages on 25 June.

The narrated musical RUSH: A Joyous Jamaican Journey, produced by The National Windrush Museum in association with Rush Theatre Company, features JA Reggae Band performing music by celebrated artists including Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Millie Small. The production tells the story of the SS Empire Windrush's arrival at Tilbury Docks in June 1948 with the first influx of the Windrush Generation. Fast forward to 2023 and how the music they brought with them went on to take the world by storm.

Grand Union Orchestra: Unforgotten Voyages celebrates the indomitable spirit and legacy of the African diaspora and its immense impact on the world today. At its centre is a spectacular drum and percussion ensemble whose heritage includes Angola, Sierra Leone, Guiné, Ghana, Nigeria, South America and the Caribbean, playing instruments from djembe, conga and talking drum to dikanza, balafon, kalimba and steel pan. They will be joined by local guest artists and supported by the 20-strong Grand Union Orchestra.