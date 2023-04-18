Steve Coogan Returns to Shakespeare North Playhouse in June

Actor, producer, screenwriter and comedy legend, Steve Coogan will return to Shakespeare North Playhouse on Saturday 10 th June for 'An Evening with Steve Coogan'.

Picking up the baton from interviewing Frank Cottrell Boyce in February, Steve will be the next in line to be interviewed for Shakespeare North Playhouse's 'An Evening With' events. Steve will chat about his incredible career, from the creation of his infamous character Alan Partridge to his production company Baby Cow.

Born and raised in Manchester where he trained as an actor at the Manchester Polytechnic School of Theatre, Steve Coogan is best known for the iconic British Institution that is Alan Partridge. He has received numerous BAFTA's and British Comedy Awards for Alan Partridge and has taken the character on three nationwide sell out tours including STRATAGEM which toured in 2022.

In 1992 Coogan won the Perrier Award for his show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Whilst appearing on various shows on BBC Radio 4, the iconic British institution that is Alan Partridge was born. The character moved from radio to TV and over the years has picked up a number of BAFTAs and British Comedy Awards. MID MORNING MATTERS aired on Sky Atlantic in February 2016 to critical acclaim and was followed by a mockumentary special, SCISSORED ISLE for Sky for which he won a BAFTA for Best Male Performance in a Comedy Programme. In 2019 Alan returned to BBC One in THIS TIME WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE to rave reviews and was nominated for Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Awards. THIS TIME WITH ALAN PARTRIDGE was back on our screens in 2021 for series 2. Alan has been the subject matter of two books I Alan Partridge: We Need To Talk About Alan released in 2011 and Alan Partridge: Nomad released in October 2016. In 2021 Coogan launched FROM THE OASTHOUSE: THE ALAN PARTRIDGE PODCAST for Audible which was nominated for a British Podcast Award and he is currently in production with a second podcast series.

In 1999 Coogan set up Baby Cow Productions. Baby Cow have produced many successful and award winning programmes including ALAN PARTRIDGE, THE MIGHTY BOOSH, THE TRIP, GAVIN & STACEY, ZAPPED, UNCLE, RED DWARF, SENSITIVE SKIN, CAMPING, MOONE BOY, STARLINGS, HUNDERBY, THE WITCHFINDER and CHIVALRY which Coogan co-wrote and co-stars alongside Sarah Solemani for Channel 4.

Shakespeare North Playhouse's 'An Evening with' events feature a 'baton relay' style of interviewers and interviewees hailing from the north of England. Previous 'Evenings with' include Frank Cottrell, Boyce, Angela Griffin, Johnny Vegas and Jimmy McGovern.

Priority Tickets for 'An Evening with Steve Coogan' are available to purchase on Wednesday 19th of April. General Tickets are available on Thursday 20th April.

Gain access to Priority On-Sale by becoming a Cockpit Circle Member: https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/support-us/become-a-supporter/

Tickets can be bought online, by telephone or at the shop inside Shakespeare North Playhouse Booking Line: 0151 433 7156

--ENDS-

About Shakespeare North Playhouse

Awarded 'Theatre Building of The Year 2023' at The Stage Awards, Shakespeare North Playhouse is a ground-breaking new venue located in Prescot. Home to the only 17th-century style, timber-built "Cockpit" theatre outside London, able to configure in to two formations end-on and in-the-round. Built entirely during the pandemic thanks to public funds and donations, the venue is anticipated to attract over 140,000 visitors a year to the region. Lead architect for the project is Helm Architecture, and Austin-Smith: Lord as support architect.

Housed inside this modern, energy-efficient building, the venue is also home to a fully accessible outdoor performance garden funded by the Ken Dodd Charitable Foundation, exhibition gallery, 60-seater studio theatre, learning centre, events spaces, and a café and bar with outdoor piazza.

Shakespeare North Playhouse is a National Portfolio Organisation. Funded by Knowsley Council, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Metro Mayor of The Liverpool City Region, Arts Council England and the Department for Culture Media and Sport.