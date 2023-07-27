Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre Reveal Autumn 2023 Programme

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre has announced its autumn 2023 programme, including works from Yorke Dance Project, Tala Lee-Turton, Chiara Bersani and Northern Ballet. The season boasts three world premières and three triple bills, giving audiences the chance to witness never before seen works in Leeds before they hit national and international stages.

Northern Ballet's previously announced Generations: Three Short Ballets, will open the season from the 8-16 September. Featuring a world première by New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, a UK première by Royal Ballet's Benjamin Ella and the revival of modern classic Adagio Hammerklavier by Godfather of contemporary ballet Hans van Manen.

Reflecting their commitment to making ballet more accessible to young people, the Company will be hosting an exclusive performance for audiences under 30 on Tuesday 12 September with pre-show drinks and a discounted ticket price of £10.

Barnsley born, Bolshoi trained ballet dancer and producer Tara Lee-Turton will return to the stage with her company on 9 November to première triple-bill parler femme, exploring three women's stories through live performance, film and immersive technologies.

On 23 November, Yorke Dance Project will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a new mixed programme honouring the company's connection to California and the legacies of three pioneering female choreographers – Isadora Duncan, Martha Graham and Bella Lewitzky.

On 21 October, Italian artist Chiara Bersani will present Sottobosco. Part of Transform Festival 2023, this gentle and evocative dance performance ponders the politics of our access to nature as a group of disabled children find themselves lost in a forest where not all is as it seems.

Northern Ballet's beloved children's show Tortoise & the Hare will also be returning to the theatre in spring 2024 before embarking on a national tour.

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, located inside Northern Ballet's headquarters in Leeds, has long been dedicated to showcasing dance work from Yorkshire and beyond, supporting both established and emerging artists. This autumn season offers the opportunity to see high quality dance at great value, performed in a local intimate setting.

Tickets can be booked online at northernballet.com/theatre, by calling the Box Office on 0113 220 8008 or in person at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Northern Ballet, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7PA.