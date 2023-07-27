Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre Reveal Autumn 2023 Programme

Learn more about the lineup of events here!

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival Photo 1 Full Programme Revealed For Transform 23, Leeds's International Performance Festival
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 2 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC, Chichester Festival Theatre
Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depo Photo 4 Tickets Now on Sale for MACBETH Starring Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma at The Depot, Liverpool 

Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre Reveal Autumn 2023 Programme

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre has announced its autumn 2023 programme, including works from Yorke Dance Project, Tala Lee-Turton, Chiara Bersani and Northern Ballet. The season boasts three world premières and three triple bills, giving audiences the chance to witness never before seen works in Leeds before they hit national and international stages. 

 

Northern Ballet's previously announced Generations: Three Short Ballets, will open the season from the 8-16 September. Featuring a world première by New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck, a UK première by Royal Ballet's Benjamin Ella and the revival of modern classic Adagio Hammerklavier by Godfather of contemporary ballet Hans van Manen

 

Reflecting their commitment to making ballet more accessible to young people, the Company will be hosting an exclusive performance for audiences under 30 on Tuesday 12 September with pre-show drinks and a discounted ticket price of £10. 

 

Barnsley born, Bolshoi trained ballet dancer and producer Tara Lee-Turton will return to the stage with her company on 9 November to première triple-bill parler femme, exploring three women's stories through live performance, film and immersive technologies. 

 

On 23 November, Yorke Dance Project will celebrate its 25th anniversary with a new mixed programme honouring the company's connection to California and the legacies of three pioneering female choreographers – Isadora Duncan, Martha Graham and Bella Lewitzky. 

 

On 21 October, Italian artist Chiara Bersani will present Sottobosco. Part of Transform Festival 2023, this gentle and evocative dance performance ponders the politics of our access to nature as a group of disabled children find themselves lost in a forest where not all is as it seems. 

 

Northern Ballet's beloved children's show Tortoise & the Hare will also be returning to the theatre in spring 2024 before embarking on a national tour. 

 

The Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, located inside Northern Ballet's headquarters in Leeds, has long been dedicated to showcasing dance work from Yorkshire and beyond, supporting both established and emerging artists. This autumn season offers the opportunity to see high quality dance at great value, performed in a local intimate setting. 

 

Tickets can be booked online at northernballet.com/theatre, by calling the Box Office on 0113 220 8008 or in person at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre, Northern Ballet, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS2 7PA.  

Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre Reveal Autumn 2023 Programme




RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Annette Hannah Joins Cast of Sean Aydons UK Tour of FRANKENSTEIN Photo
Annette Hannah Joins Cast of Sean Aydon's UK Tour of FRANKENSTEIN

Annette Hannah will play the role of 'Francine' in Séan Aydon's brand-new adaption of Mary Shelley's classic novel Frankenstein which will start a major UK theatre tour at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 14 September, before playing 10 further venues around the country.

2
Xenia Aidonopoulou Will Perform the World Premiere of SKYDIVER at This Years Dance Umbrell Photo
Xenia Aidonopoulou Will Perform the World Premiere of SKYDIVER at This Year's Dance Umbrella Festival

Dance Umbrella, London's annual international contemporary dance festival returns this October, featuring fun for all the family with the World Premiere of Xenia Aidonopoulou's Skydiver, touring across the city from 21 - 29 October.  

3
Emily Williams  Will Lead THE BODYGUARD UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Emily Williams  Will Lead THE BODYGUARD UK and Ireland Tour

Multi-platinum Australian recording artist Emily Williams will star as Rachel Marron in the award-winning international smash hit musical THE BODYGUARD, from Tuesday 12 September 2023 at the Liverpool Empire.

4
Liza Goddard, Matthew Kelly and Simon Shepherd Join the Cast of UK Tour of NOISES OFF Photo
Liza Goddard, Matthew Kelly and Simon Shepherd Join the Cast of UK Tour of NOISES OFF

The 40th anniversary production of Michael’s Frayn’s multi award-winning farce, Noises Off is heading out on a major UK tour this autumn, following a sell-out West End season at the Phoenix Theatre earlier this year. Directed by Lindsay Posner, the touring production will star Liza Goddard as Dotty Otley, Matthew Kelly as Selsdon Mowbray and Simon Shepherd as Lloyd Dallas.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA! Video Video: Get a First Look at the Music of LA BAMBA!
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Photos/First Look at SHREK THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour Video
Get a First Look at Take That Musical GREATEST DAYS UK Tour
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse Video
First Look at IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# These Demons
Theatre503 (9/26-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real and Imagined History of The Elephant Man
Belgrade Theatre (10/24-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tales From Acorn Wood
Belgrade Theatre (9/13-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Daniel Blake
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TRAIN LORD
theSpaceUK @ Niddry Street (8/04-8/12)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nutcracker
Belgrade Theatre (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Bamba!
Belgrade Theatre (9/26-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You