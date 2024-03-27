Southbank Sinfonia at St John's Smith Square Names Dr Tracy Long CBE as New Chair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Southbank Sinfonia at St John’s Smith Square has appointed Dr Tracy Long CBE as its new Chair with effect from 1st March 2024.

Tracy is an outstanding candidate for the role, through her experience as a leader in the field of Board Effectiveness and as an experienced Board and Committee member. Tracy founded Boardroom Review Limited in 2004, working with directors to optimise their contribution, prepare for the future and adapt to change. She is an Advisory Director of Carnegie Hall in New York, a mentor with the Kilfinan Group, an advisor on a variety of Government panels and a participant in Speakers for Schools. Tracy is also an entrepreneur and was a founding director of Avalon Productions and Classic FM. Previous Board and Committee roles have included the DCMS, Marlborough College, NESTA, London Symphony Orchestra and Royal Academy of Music.

Tracy takes over from Duncan Sutherland, who has stepped down from the Board after ten years as a Trustee, and nearly five years as Chair. The Trustee Board and Executive Team are enormously grateful to Duncan for everything that he has done in support of the organisation, navigating a vastly altered landscape during the pandemic and driving forward the merger of two much-loved icons of classical music.

Tracy Long comments, From my first encounter with the Sinfonia, I’ve been struck by the remarkable talent, energy and spirit of adventure of the young musicians and the team. I am delighted to be appointed as Chair and I look forward to working closely with our artists, audiences and communities as we embark on this next exciting chapter to enrich people’s lives through the power of music.

Rosie Fraser, Chief Executive, comments, I’m delighted that Tracy joins us as our new Chair and believe her skills and experience make her the ideal person to take the organisation forward as we continue to nurture young, professional musicians through our Fellowship programme and deliver our exciting plans for showcasing our world-class music performances at St John’s Smith Square. As we begin 2024, we look ahead with confidence to a landmark year including the public launch of our new name, brand and website in June and of course many more wonderful concerts by our Fellowship orchestra, who remain at the heart of all that we do.

Simon Over, Founder and Music Director, comments, Tracy Long is the right person in the right place at the right time. There is a buzz around the organisation just now as we begin to realise the potential of having such an iconic building which is ours to develop into a vibrant centre for the arts with the Sinfonia at its heart. I’m confident that Tracy will inspire us all and ensure that Southbank Sinfonia at St John’s Smith Square will be a significant element of London’s world- renowned musical life.