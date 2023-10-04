Sir Ben Kingsley Will Headline BATTLE OF BRITAIN Royal Gala

The event will take place on Sunday 8th October at 7.30pm. 

Oct. 04, 2023

Sir Ben Kingsley Will Headline BATTLE OF BRITAIN Royal Gala

Academy Award-winner Sir Ben Kingsley (Gandhi) will lead an all-star cast in tribute to Battle of Britain pilots. The royal charity gala Stars in Salute!  will take place in the presence of HRH Prince Michael of Kent GCVO at The Royal Air Force Club in Mayfair on Sunday 8th October at 7.30pm. 

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust, the theatrical event will also mark 20 years of patronage by His Royal Highness. 

Sir Ben joins the previously announced Michael Aspel (This Is Your Life), Hugh Bonneville (Downton Abbey), stars of Midsomer Murders Annette Badland and Neil Dudgeon, Neil Pearson (Drop the Dead Donkey), and EastEnders legend Pam St Clement. 

The intimate evening of words and music will also feature Tyler Butterworth (The Darling Buds of May), Janet Dibley (EastEnders), Bruce Graham (Follies), Tom Hopcroft (The Comedy About A Bank Robbery), plus a video contribution from Sue Holderness (Only Fools and Horses).  

Stars in Salute! is devised and directed by Martin Milnes with Musical Direction by Mehran James McCullough. The royal gala is produced by Tom Miller and Martin Milnes with BBMT Hon Secretary Patrick Tootal and Event Organiser Janet Tootal, who will speak about the work of the charity. 

Patrick Tootal commented, ‘We are honoured to welcome Sir Ben Kingsley to Stars in Salute! having greatly valued his support at our annual Battle of Britain Memorial Day celebrations. This royal gala will be a unique entertainment; our incredible cast bringing to life unforgettable stories of heroism and bravery from the Battle of Britain. We are most grateful to our artistes, who are friends both old and new to BBMT. All proceeds from Stars in Salute! will help us continue our vital work in raising awareness of the Battle for future generations.’ 

Only 100 seats are available for this one-night only exclusive tribute to The Few; honouring their legacy in songs, scenes, poems and personal memories. Stars in Salute! will be presented in one act, followed by a post-show reception. All stars appear subject to availability. Tickets, priced £150, can be purchased from the Battle of Britain Memorial Trust on 01732 870 809. 



Recommended For You