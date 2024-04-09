Sheffield Theatres Reveals Upcoming Opportunities For Talent Development

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sheffield Theatres has announced a range of opportunities for artists as part of their 2024 Talent Development Programme.

The Making Room Observer programme is an entry-level opportunity for aspiring creatives to observe and familiarise with professional rehearsal processes. Making Room Observers join the creative team to work on Sheffield Theatres productions. There will be two Making Room Observer positions available to apply for: one for Chariots of Fire (applications are open now and close on Sunday 5 May), and one for A Doll's House (applications are open now and close on Sunday 29 June.) Later in the year, Sheffield Theatres will also be recruiting for a Making Room Observer for Little Shop of Horrors.

The New Dramaturg's Group is a four-month training programme, meeting weekly and designed for local artists to nourish an existing skill-set by developing and gaining practical experiences with dramaturgy. Sheffield Theatres are looking for five artists to be part of the programme, to be led by co-mentors Alice Fitzgerald and Frey Kwa Hawking. Applications are open now and close at midnight on Sunday 5 May.

The Rolling Residencies programme opens their next two windows for applications. The Rolling Residencies are designed for theatre creatives based locally, giving artists the resource they need to reach the next stage of an existing creative project or idea. Application window four, for activity between October 2024 and February 2025, opens on Wednesday 5 June. Application window five, for activity between March 2025 and June 2025, opens on Wednesday 13 November.

As part of their mission to connect with and nurture exciting new voices, Sheffield Theatres also invites local writers to share their work via the Script Submission Window. Writers must be based in South Yorkshire in order to submit a play. The work can be at any stage of development and represent the writer's skills and interests. Selected submissions will receive written feedback or a meeting with a member of the artistic team to discuss the work. The Script Submission window is open now and closes on Sunday 12 May.

Finally, applications for the 2025 Bank Cohort will open in August, with further details to be shared later in the year.

Robert Hastie, Artistic Director at Sheffield Theatres said, “Making connections with artists across our region and nurturing the incredible talent that's out there is hugely important to us at Sheffield Theatres, and vital for the lifeblood of this city. If you're an artist, we know that committing your time, energy and creativity to a career making work for audiences and communities is a great and noble thing, but it can be tough, and we're dedicated to doing all that we can to support you as you raise your voice and develop your craft.”

Tommi Bryson, Talent Development Coordinator at Sheffield Theatres added, “We're excited to share another Talent Development programme from Sheffield Theatres, once again embedded across our recently announced season. The next nine months are about continuation. All of these projects are between their second and fifth iterations: we're building on success and delighted to continue to offer these opportunities to our creative communities.”

To find out more about creative opportunities at Sheffield Theatres, please visit sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/for-artists. Sheffield Theatres are grateful to The Dramaturgs Network for their support and expertise in the consultation of this project. You can learn more about their work here. The New Dramaturgs Group is made possible thanks to the generous support of Barbara Crossley, and Sheffield Theatres' Talent Development activity based in The Bank - Sheffield Theatres' dedicated hub for artists - is made possible thanks to the generous support of Jo and Chris Hookway.