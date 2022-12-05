Sheffield Theatres Announce Tom Bird As Chief Executive

Sheffield Theatres has announced the appointment of Tom Bird as Chief Executive. Tom joins from York Theatre Royal where he has been Chief Executive since 2017 and will join Sheffield Theatres in early 2023, working closely with the Artistic Director, Robert Hastie, Interim CEO, Bookey Oshin, who stays on as Deputy CEO, and the senior team.

Tom Bird grew up in the north-east of England. In 2012 he directed the Globe to Globe Festival for the London 2012 Cultural Olympiad, before becoming Executive Producer at Shakespeare's Globe - where he produced a tour of Hamlet to 189 different countries. Since 2017 he has been Chief Executive at York Theatre Royal, where he has overseen the first ever visit of Kyiv City Ballet to the UK; The Travelling Pantomime, a pantomime in every neighbourhood of York; and the theatre's first co-production with the National Theatre, Wise Children's Wuthering Heights.

Sheffield Theatres is the largest producing theatre complex outside London, comprising of the iconic Crucible, the Lyceum Theatre, and the Tanya Moiseiwitsch Playhouse (formerly the Studio), and each year welcomes over 400,000 people on average to performances across the three stages. Sheffield Theatres also has very active and successful community engagement and artist development programmes, including the Sheffield People's Theatre and Young Company, as well as the Bank Programme, which develops local creative talent on a yearly basis.

On his appointment Tom Bird, said, "I am totally thrilled to be joining Sheffield Theatres as Chief Executive. For many years, I've admired these daring and beautiful theatres, and the wonderful city they're at the heart of. I can't wait to work with Rob, Bookey and the whole of Sheffield's exceptional team.

York Theatre Royal has been such a special part of my life. I'm enormously grateful to everyone at this outstanding theatre, and the wider community, for their support over the last 5 years."

Robert Hastie, Artistic Director of Sheffield Theatres, said, "Tom Bird joining Sheffield Theatres as Chief Executive is great news. He brings a wealth of experience, most recently with our fellow Yorkshire theatre, York Theatre Royal, where he has led with ambition and aplomb. I can't wait to work alongside him in Sheffield.

Tom joins us at an exciting time, following our special 50th anniversary year and having welcomed so many people back through our doors to experience the magic of these very special theatres. As we look ahead, I know Tom will make such a positive impact on our work, both on our stages and beyond our walls."

Lord Kerslake, Chair of Sheffield Theatres Trust Board, said, "Sheffield Theatres is renowned for the quality and ambition of its work. It's an organisation determined to serve its audiences, to deliver bold and brilliant theatre, to innovate, invest in talent and collaborate with its communities. In Tom we have appointed a driven, experienced and creative leader who will help shape the next chapter of this world-class organisation. Tom brings huge passion to this role, for the work on and off our stages. I'm excited to see what he, together with Rob and Bookey, and the fantastic Sheffield Theatres team, will achieve together."