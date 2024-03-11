Sharon Rose and Reece Richards Will Lead Talawa Theatre Company's LOVE STEPS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



West-End star Sharon Rose and Sex Education’s Reece Richards (Netflix) have been cast in Love Steps, a ‘choreopoem’ inspired drama fusing poetry, dance and music by director, writer and poet Anastasia Osei-Kuffour (Typical, On The Ropes, All Roads) who is making her playwriting debut.

Both actors have starred in major productions on stage and screen with Rose acclaimed for her titular role in the Oliver-nominated Sylvia (Old Vic) as well as cast in Hamilton (Victoria Palace Theatre), Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix), while Richards’ solid stage credentials include hit shows Motown and Hairspray.

The production supported by Talawa Theatre Company, premieres at Omnibus Theatre for 3 weeks from 3 to 20 April and from 29 May to 1 June at Talawa’s Studio Theatre Fairfield Halls.

Meet Anna, she’s the dream. She is ‘young, gifted and Black’, driven, ambitious and smashing it…but there’s one thing that’s missing. Love. Is it her? Is it them? Is it the 21st century ideal of love itself? Through a fusion of drama, poetry, dance and music (R&B, Hip Hop, Gospel) we see Anna take her Love Steps and redefine love on her own terms.

This show shines a light on societal pressures placed on people to find a significant other and questions whether finding love defines one’s identity and how self-worth and self-esteem can exist outside of that.

Commenting on her semi-autobiographical work, which also explores Black female identity and racial perspectives on beauty, Anastasia says: “When I was younger, I struggled to identify with romantic love represented in mainstream theatre, TV and film. I rarely saw myself reflected in those stories or in stereotypical beauty industry images.”

“I wrote Love Steps to counter skewed cultural messages, highlight the turbulent love journeys people experience and hopefully inspire greater understanding for others. Drawing on my own experience for inspiration adds an authenticity I hope will move audiences and allow people to see themselves in what is essentially a story with universal relevance.”

Talawa’s Artistic Director Michael Buffong says: “Anastasia, is an artist we have been championing in one form or another for some time. Her work as director and now writer is welcomed. We are excited by the prospect of this new piece of work coming to us, as it speaks directly to our mission of enabling new work as well as exploring a different form of storytelling.”

Marie McCarthy, Artistic Director of Omnibus Theatre also comments: “I am delighted to welcome Love Steps to Omnibus Theatre. Anastasia’s vision and cross art form practice make for an ambitious and unique project. Anastasia’s creative journey from director to writer also chimes with the ethos of our artist development programme, whose aim is to nurture talent and support bold new work.”

Love Steps’ creative team also includes performer and choreographer Leroy ‘FX’ Dias Dos Santos (La Traviata, Aida for Welsh National Opera) member of street dance sensation Flawless (finalists in ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent which also featured in movies including Street Dance 3D and The Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, Paralympic Opening Ceremony).

Anastasia is the director of Typical, the critically acclaimed play by Nouveau Riche’s Ryan Calais Cameron which starred Richard Blackwood. She also directed Windrush play On The Ropes (Park Theatre) and Roy William’s All Roads. Anastasia also directs on BBC Radio 4’s Faith, Hope and Glory drama series.