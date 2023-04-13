Shakespeare North Playhouse Celebrate Eurovision This Spring

Glitter, costumes and flags at the ready, The Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is here!

In celebration of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Shakespeare North Playhouse announce an exciting line-up of shows, workshops and events that are sure to get you in the Eurovision spirit!

The beautiful 17th century style timber-built Cockpit Theatre will showcase a Live Screening of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final (May 13th) offering a unique watching experience and bringing together the local community.

Shakespeare's Eurovision Workshops (13th May) will be taking place all day. Join the Eurovision Song Contest celebrations with a fun family session exploring a map of Shakespeare's world and discovering the locations of his plays, then create your own flag bunting for the party.

Everyone's favourite feel-good film Mamma Mia will be screened in the Cockpit Theatre (5th May) featuring hit songs by the infamous 70's group and Eurovision song contest winners ABBA. Shakespeare North will also be offering a pre-show meal 'The Dinner Takes It All' for the screening, which includes a delicious Greek-Mezze platter alongside a bottle of wine.

JULIE: The Musical (8th-9th July) will be staged in The Studio. A brand-new original musical, telling the life and adventures of historical LGBTQ+ icon Julie D'Aubigny. Julie D'Aubigny is down in history as one of the most chaotic characters to have ever lived - one of the first public figures to live as an openly bisexual woman, she seduced nuns, duelled multiple men at once, burnt down convents, was bribed by princes, innovated opera - all before she turned 30. Featuring Live Music, Comedy, Tap Dancing Sword Fights, Twerking Nuns, Kazoo Choruses...and that's just the first half.

Writing On The Wall presents the launch of writer, actor and spoken word artist Ashleigh Nugent's debut novel Locks with Ashleigh Nugent in conversation with Frank Cottrell-Boyce (4th May). Ashleigh will sit down with beloved children's author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell-Boyce to discuss his novel that explores the story of Aeon, a teenager from a multicultural background living in Liverpool who is struggling to find his Black roots and understand the Black identity imposed upon him by his friends and community.

Shakespeare North Playhouse will also be hosting family-friendly workshops over the Eurovision period. Shakespeare's Kings and Queens Ranked! (6th May) features local artist Emmer Winder, as attendees create a colourful top trump playing card based on Shakespearian kings and queens.

Then, using the hashtag #shakespeareranked you will be able to share your card online, playing a virtual game and comparing designs with other families that attended throughout the day. Midsummer Magic Shadow Puppet Workshop (2nd June) welcomes midsummer month through a story-telling session where participants can create their own shadow puppet.

THE COCKPIT

Locks: Ashleigh Nugent in conversation with Frank Cottrell-Boyce

4th May

Writing on the Wall are proud as punch to host the launch of writer, spoken word artist and activist, Ashleigh Nugent's debut novel Locks. Ashleigh was a former finalist in WoW's own Pulp Idol Novel writing competition, from which the original first chapter of Locks was published in Pulp Idol - Firsts 2014. Ashleigh gained representation by The Liverpool Literary Agency and was signed to Picador Books in 2021.

Locks tells the story of Aeon, a teenager from a multicultural background living in Liverpool who is struggling to find his Black roots and understand the Black identity imposed upon him by his friends and community. Aeon's journey to find his place in the world takes him and increase to Jamaica. However, he soon realizes that embracing elements of Rastafarian culture, does not automatically lead to fitting in. Despite the challenges, Aeon's quest for self-discovery has only just begun.

Ashleigh Nugent is a writer, performer and director of RiseUp CiC who work with prisons, schools, the long term unemployed and those at risk of offending within the wider community, teaching others how to see their past challenges as the origin myth of their own Hero's Journey, how to rewrite their own life stories and how to create their own destinies.

Ashleigh was awarded Artist of the Year at the 2021 Liverpool City Region Culture and Creativity Awards. Later that year he co-curated the opening weekend at the Shakespeare North Playhouse in Knowsley, becoming the first person to perform Shakespeare in its traditional cockpit theatre. But it wasn't always this way. This new theatre faces the police station where Ashleigh was locked up by racist police many times as a teenager. It is built on the car park where he was once threatened with an axe by racist thugs.

It was a trip to Jamaica in 1993 to find identity and escape racism that found Ashleigh in a Jamaican detention centre. There, Ashleigh discovered, he was seen as the 'white boy'. These are the events that inspired his debut novel LOCKS. It took Ashleigh nearly 30 years to get from a prison cell in Jamaica to a publishing deal with Picador.

Frank Cottrell Boyce became a screenwriter, notably for the long-running British soap Coronation Street, where he met Michael Winterbottom. The two collaborated on a number of film projects.

In addition to original scripts, Cottrell Boyce adapted novels for the screen and soon began written children's fiction. In 2004 his debut, Millions won the Carnegie Medal. His novel Framed was shortlisted for the Whitbread Book of the Year as well as the Carnegie Medal. His 2009 novel Cosmic was also shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal.

In 2013, Boyce was made an Honory Doctor of Literature at Edge Hill University. He has also written a few episodes for Doctor Who.

DJ Rasp is true party rocker behind a set of decks, he made a name for himself on the battle scene winning 8 British DJ Titles (DMC and IDA champion). You can find Rasp captivating crowds in clubs and events worldwide with a healthy balance of musical selection, showmanship, and technical skills. Rasp also is a regular tutor on Digital DJ Tips and a DJ instructor for School of Electronic Music in MCR.

Mamma Mia Screening and Dinner

5th May

Grab your dancing shoes and get ready to kick off Eurovision, with everyone's favorite all-singing all-dancing feel-good film!

Join us at Shakespeare North Playhouse for the story of a bride-to-be trying to find her real father, told using hit songs by the infamous 1970s group (and Eurovision song contest winners) ABBA.

Eurovision Final Screening

13th May

Join us for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 Grand Final!

Sit back and relax with family and friends in our beautiful Cockpit Theatre as we screen the Eurovision final.

THE STUDIO

JULIE: The Musical

8th-9th July

JULIE: The Musical is a brand new, original musical telling the life and adventures of historical LGBTQ+ icon Julie D'Aubigny

Julie D'Aubigny is down in history as one of the most chaotic characters to have ever lived - one of the first public figures to live as an openly bisexual woman, she seduced nuns, duelled multiple men at once, burnt down convents, was bribed by princes, innovated opera - all before she turned 30

Featuring Live Music, Comedy, Tap Dancing Sword Fights, Twerking Nuns, Kazoo Choruses...and that's just the first half

JULIE: The Musical celebrates this extraordinary life, queerness and carving a place for yourself in a world not built for you

WORKSHOPS

Shakespeare's King and Queens Ranked!

6th May

During this family workshop, you will join local artist, Emmer Winder to create a colourful top trump playing card based on Shakespearian kings and queens, as well as our own King Charles! Using painting and printing techniques, you will build the cards design and decide how to rank each category based on the known values of your character, whether they be fictional or based on real rulers.

Then, using the hashtag #shakespeareranked you will be able to share your card online, playing a virtual game and comparing designs with other families that attended throughout the day.

Midsummer Magic Shadow Puppet Workshop

2nd June

To welcome in midsummer month, we're celebrating the magic and mischief of Shakespeare's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'. Join us for an extra special story of the fairies from the play, told with shadow puppets, before making one of your very own!

