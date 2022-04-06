Seth Sikes Announces London Performance Celebrating Judy Garland's 100th Birthday at Crazy Coqs

Seth Sikes, one of New York's most exciting and acclaimed nightclub performers, will return to London in a concert that will salute his idol, Judy Garland, during her 100th birthday year.

Seth Sikes: Judy Garland's 100th Birthday, will take place at Crazy Coqs on May 24 at 7:00pm.

Sikes is one of today's most popular interpreters of the legendary Garland's work. Hailed as "the best male singer of his generation" by Theatre Scene, Sikes will perform many of the show-stopping standards for which Garland is known, as well as lesser-known gems, in his own style. His debut show, Seth Sikes Sings Judy Garland, captured Broadway World's Best Tribute Show award. The New York Times said, "The performance - less an impression of Ms. Garland than an interpretation of her vibrato-heavy method of belting - was a hit!"

Sikes commented on the upcoming show, "It's overwhelming to think that we are about to celebrate one hundred years of Judy Garland. She sang her way into our hearts for four amazing decades and she offered the world so many epic performances - on stage, screen, and TV. I feel so lucky to have the chance to sing Judy's music during her centennial year. Keeping her music alive is how I honor her memory. She'll never be forgotten. God Bless Judy Garland!"

Tickets: https://www.brasseriezedel.com/events/seth-sikes-judy-garlands-100th-birthday/