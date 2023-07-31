Send In The Clowns Brings OKLAHOMO! to the Old Joint Stock Pub & Theatre

The show runs from 7 - 9 September

Jul. 31, 2023

Send In The Clowns is a raucous, wild, and tantalising drag revue show celebrating the magic and madness of musical theatre. 

Returning to The Old Joint Stock in Birmingham, this time the Clowns are going back to the Golden Age of Broadway, with a big gay celebration of the classic musicals of the 1940s, 50s & 60s - Oklahomo! Expect unique takes on favourites from The Sound of Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Funny Girls, Hello Dolly, and all your Nan’s favourites bastardised beyond belief.   

The show is hosted by Fatt Butcher: cabaret superstar and “incredible vocal powerhouse” (West End Best Friend), and the winner of Drag Idol UK. Butcher is joined by a stellar line-up of the Midlands’ finest drag and cabaret talents, including Dahliah Rivers, Blü Romantic, and Alanna Boden. 

A now sell-out cult event at the Old Joint Stock Theatre, Send In The Clowns: Oklahomo! promises an unforgettably chaotic show packed with outrageous comedy, spine-tingling live vocals, camp cabaret, lip-syncs, & sing-a-longs.
Each show ends with the Clown’s signature ‘Twenty minute Musical’, a drag recreation of a legendary musical rehearsed in two days and performed in 20 minutes or less - what could possibly go wrong?! 
 
Send in the Clowns are Juggernauts of the Drag and Cabaret world and we are overjoyed to be welcoming them back to the Old Joint Stock in September, for what is sure to be their most outrageous and captivating show yet.” Manager of the Old Joint Stock Theatre, James Edge




