Sara Segovia: ¡SUPERNUEVA! Announced at Brighton Fringe

Sara Segovia, recipient of the Luke Rollason Memorial Bursary, is taking her one woman alien invasion to Brighton Fringe. In a cosmically funny hour, this Gaulier trained Spanish idiot will attempt to do the unimaginable - stage a full alien invasion with a mix of clowning, improvisation and breast-shaped props. Sara Segovia is a life-force to be reckoned with. There's no way back now, she's in the UK and ready to steal your jobs and your women.

She comes. She invades. She dances. She shoots with her tits. She leaves.

Sara Segovia ("total idiot" - audience member) is an intelligence much greater than man, and she has landed on planet earth.

BEWARE!

What galaxy does she come from? What does she want from us? Will she steal our jobs?

The Spanish mutant lovechild of E.T. and a Powerpuff Girl is on a mission to invade. In a cosmically funny, epic hour of clowning sci-fi-fiesta, comedy's deadliest and most charming new star is "vital, bewildering and intoxicating" (audience member)

'SUPERNUEVA!' is Segovia's debut solo show. It combines her absurd and surprising humour, disco-funk music and bold sci-fi inspired visuals to portray the experience of a Spanish immigrant woman in the UK. In a whirlwind hour of chaos and optimism, Sara playfully explores what it means to be an outsider. Armed with her own brand of innocence, charm and idiocy, as well as exceptional improvisation, Sara plays an alien who crash lands on earth with a mission for mayhem from the mothership.



The Spanish mutant lovechild of E.T. and a Powerpuff Girl, comedy's brightest new star is "vital, bewildering and intoxicating" (audience member).

The production, which has been in development through a series of sold out work-in-progress shows since June 2021, has been created with co-directors, Lachlan Werner and Laurie Luxe. The trio are Pointy Finger, a band queer clowns creating stylish, surprising comedy, who came together after lockdown.

Sara says "I've worked a lot in ensembles during my career so now I'm really excited to be making my first solo show. I'm doing it on my own terms, and that's what makes the show so special. Expect loads of absurdity, weirdness, space-related jokes and the best music ever. A one alien, real life invasion is stupidly ambitious, so I hope people laugh a lot."

Sara Segovia is a Spanish-born, Gaulier trained idiot, actor and director. An emerging talent on the UK comedy scene, she has performed internationally - from The Spanish National Theatre to Edinburgh Fringe, and a host of sell-out London cabaret nights.

She is a founding member of the company, Pointy Finger, who are also bringing Lachlan Werner: Voices of Evil to Brighton Fringe.

You can get 2 for 1 tickets on Voices Of Evil and SUPERNUEVA! with the code: POINTY. Find tickets here: https://www.brightonfringe.org/whats-on/sara-segovia-supernueva-158243/