Sadler's Wells Heralds Summer Flamenco & Fairy Tale Christmas

Flamenco Festival makes a welcome return to Sadler's Wells Theatre (21 June - 2 July), for the first time since 2019, and with more performances than ever - including seven UK premieres. The festival features nine performances from some of the world's most respected flamenco artists, including María Pagés, Manuel Liñan, Ana Morales and Jesús Carmona.



Three celebrated UK-based ballet companies visit Sadler's Wells: Northern Ballet's Casanova returns (10 - 14 May); Scottish Ballet presents The Crucible (14 - 18 June); and Birmingham Royal Ballet presents a new production of Don Quixote by the company's artistic director, Carlos Acosta (6 - 9 July).

Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (affectionately known as The Trocks) pirouette back to Peacock Theatre from 6 - 17 September. For almost 50 years, the all-male comedy ballet company has been delighting audiences of all ages at sell-out performances, with their fabulous sense of fun and their flawless dance.

UK Premieres announced today for Sadler's Wells Theatre include Belgian choreographer Jan Martens' Any attempt will end in crushed bodies and shattered bones (24 & 25 May); Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Sharon Eyal's Love Chapter 3, the final instalment of the Love Cycle trilogy (27 & 28 May); and American choreographer Kyle Abraham with a new work exploring death, folklore and reincarnation through a reimagining of Mozart's Requiem in D minor, created with pioneering producer, composer, and electronic dance music (EDM) artist Jlin (31 May & 1 June).

Sadler's Wells' Elixir Festival celebrates lifelong creativity and the contribution of older artists, with a programme including work by Sadler's Wells' Company of Elders, in the Lilian Baylis Studio from 16 - 18 June.

And at Christmas, Sadler's Wells is delighted to welcome back Sadler's Wells Associate Artist Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty at Sadler's Wells Theatre (29 November - 15 January) and The Snowman (19 November - 31 December) at Peacock Theatre.



Tickets for newly announced events are on public sale from Monday 28 February at 10 am viaa??www.sadlerswells.com. Booking opens to members on Friday 25 February.a??

