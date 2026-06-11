STEP LIVE 2026 to Bring Hundreds of London Students to Cadogan Hall

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Hundreds of secondary school students and youth groups from across Greater London will take part in Step Live 2026 on Thursday 2 July, one of the biggest annual dance events specifically for secondary school students in the UK.

Step Live is the annual event run by Step into Dance, a youth programme run in partnership between Royal Academy of Dance and Jack Petchey Foundation. At a time where young people are facing increasing pressures on their mental health, Step into Dance provides an opportunity for young people to develop their confidence through dance and learn other transferable skills such as focus, creativity and teamwork.

At Step Live 2026, young people will take to the Cadogan Hall stage to perform a variety of dynamic dance routines that they have learnt on the Step into Dance programme.

Step Live 2026 will feature schools from a wide range of London boroughs including Camden, Bromley, Sutton, Greenwich, Southwark, Croydon, Wandsworth, Saffron Walden, Lambeth, Haringey andBarnet.

RAD's youth company SYNC will also be performing a hip hop theatre piece by Bethan Siddaway (who is a Step into Dance practitioner) called 'Murmuration'.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Step into Dance supports the development of dance for young people, reaching those from backgrounds that might not otherwise connect with dance. With one third of UK schools not teaching dance even though dance is part of the specified national curriculum, Step into Dance programme fulfils a huge need for a dance provision.

For more information and to book visit: https://www.royalacademyofdance.org/event/step-live/

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