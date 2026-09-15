STEP INTO DANCE Marks 20 Years of Inclusive Dance Education

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Step into Dance, the pioneering flagship programme delivered by the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Since 2006, Step into Dance has empowered more than 60,000 young people across London and Essex through high-quality, inclusive dance education. Last year, 94% of the young dancers reported that they felt more confident in themselves after participating in the programme.

Founded to break down barriers to dance, Step into Dance provides regular, heavily subsidised dance workshops, youth companies, and performance opportunities to secondary schools and SEN (Special Educational Needs) settings.

At a time where currently 84% of schools no longer offer a GCSE in dance, Step into Dance provides an important access route into dance, enabling young people to develop their passion and understanding of dance, as well as teaching them important life skills such as confidence, focus, motivation and working in a team.

Such is its impact, Step into Dance reaches over 4,000 students annually through a diverse and inclusive programme of weekly classes, workshops and performance opportunities.

Over two decades, the programme has grown into the UK's largest inclusive dance education initiative for young people aged 11-18, including those with special educational needs.

The key milestones over the past 20 years:

Step into Dance has reached over 60,000+ participants across London boroughs and Essex

Adapted dance sessions are delivered in mainstream schools, SEN schools and community hubs to ensure every young person can participate

Annual flagship showcases, including Step Live, have given thousands of aspiring dancers the opportunity to perform on prominent London stages

Step into Dance platforms diverse dance styles such as street dance, hip-hop, jazz, afro-beats, delivered by qualified Step into Dance practitioners

Alexander Campbell, Artistic Director of the RAD said: "This year we celebrate 20 years of Step into Dance - an incredible milestone. Over the past two decades in partnership with the Jack Petchey Foundation, Step into Dance has ensured that young people from across London and Essex can access dance and experience its wealth of benefits. It has transformed so many lives and communities throughout the years, and we look forward to celebrating this anniversary throughout the coming year"

Gemma Juma, Chief Executive Officer of the Jack Petchey Foundation said: 'We're incredibly proud to be celebrating 20 years of Step into Dance! For two decades, the programme has empowered thousands of young people across London and Essex to build confidence, express themselves creatively and experience the lasting benefits of dance. This milestone is a testament to the dedication of the practitioners, teachers, schools and youth organisations who have helped make Step into Dance such a success. We are especially grateful to our long-standing partner, the Royal Academy of Dance, whose expertise and commitment have played a vital role in shaping the programme's lasting impact.'

To mark two decades of impact, Step into Dance will launch a series of celebratory events throughout the year, including:

Alumni spotlight: Highlighting former participants who have gone on to careers in performance, choreography, arts administration, and community leadership.

Step Live, the 20th anniversary showcase: A commemorative showcase bringing together current youth companies, school groups, and special guest performers.

Workshops in London boroughs: Expanded masterclasses and creative sessions across high-need boroughs.

For more information, visit https://www.royalacademyofdance.org/dance-classes/step-into-dance/

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