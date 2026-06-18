SPINQUEEN to Make World Premiere at Brooklyn Art Haus Before Edinburgh Fringe

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Actor, writer, and producer Megan Tomei will make her New York City premiere with the world premiere of SpinQueen, a new one-woman show set to play Brooklyn Art Haus on July 7 and 8 before heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for a full run this August.

Written and performed by Tomei, SpinQueen is a darkly comic and physically demanding solo show that explores body image, abuse, addiction, and the relentless pressure to please. Set entirely on a stationary spin bike, the production blends absurdist humor with emotional honesty as it follows a woman trapped in a fitness class that quickly spirals into a confrontation with her own destructive patterns.

After a violent, sleepless night with her abusive boyfriend, Meg returns to teach at her spin studio as though nothing happened. As the class progresses, the carefully constructed façade begins to crack, forcing her to confront the reality that her version of self-care may actually be self-destruction. Throughout the show, she reckons with an eating disorder, people-pleasing tendencies, and the exhausting effort required to outrun herself.

Physically relentless, brutally funny, and unexpectedly moving, SpinQueen examines the intersection of performance, control, and self-worth.

The piece was created between late 2025 and early 2026 during what Tomei describes as a period of personal and creative reckoning. After years navigating an eating disorder and escaping an abusive relationship, she began examining how physical endurance and performance had shaped her understanding of value and identity. SpinQueen emerged from that exploration.

The production is directed by New York-born writer and director Jennesy Herrera, whose recent work includes Cabin Pressure at the Center for Theatre Research and the short film Cassie. Herrera previously worked in development for the production company One Man Army and focuses on stories that examine contemporary image-driven culture.

Tomei earned her BFA in Acting from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and her MFA in Acting from the University of Southern California. She trained at the Stella Adler Studio of Acting and Stonestreet Studios and has worked as a SoulCycle instructor and stage manager while pursuing a career as an actor and writer. Her theatre experience includes apprenticeships with The Hangar Theatre and Powerhouse Theatre, as well as work with LAByrinth Theatre Company and Primitive Grace Theatre Company.

Following its New York engagement, SpinQueen will make its UK premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where it has been selected for a full run at Greenside's Jade Studio from August 7 through August 29.

Performance Information

SPINQUEEN

Company: Megatron INC.

Venue: Brooklyn Art Haus

24 Marcy Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Performance Dates: July 7-8, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Runtime: 50 minutes

Age Recommendation: 13+

Tickets: $30

Each performance will feature stand-up comedy opening acts.

July 7

Amber Singletary

Olga Namer

July 8

Catherine Lindsay

Torey Cole

Following its New York premiere, SpinQueen will play Greenside @ Jade Studio at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from August 7-29, 2026.

Need more UK Regional Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...