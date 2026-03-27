SLEEPING BEAUTY Will Be Performed at Exeter Northcott as its Pantomime For 2026

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Exeter Northcott and Le Navet Bete will bring one of the most beloved fairytale stories back to life: Sleeping Beauty. This show promises mischief, mayhem and plenty of audience fun.

Sleeping Beauty will be directed and co-written by Martin Berry, Exeter Northcott's Creative Director and Joint Chief Executive, who says: ‘Sleeping Beauty at the Exeter Northcott Theatre is one of the true highlights of our year. For many children (and adults!), it's their first experience of live theatre, and that sense of wonder sits at the heart of the show. Created with the brilliant Le Navet Bete, it's full of heart, humour and magic – a joyful celebration for audiences of all ages.'

Le Navet Bete's Nick Bunt, Al Dunn, and Matt Freeman, who will co-write and star in the production said ‘We are delighted to be presenting our fifth panto in co-production with the Northcott. This time round we'll be tackling a proper fairytale; Sleeping Beauty, which will undergo our usual madcap comic styling in abundance! Thorns are fine to mix with chaotic comedy, right?'

Sleeping Beauty will run from Thu 27 Nov to Sun 3 Jan, with an extra-special Panto Pandemonium on its final performance on Sun 3 Jan 2027. For the first time, performances will be available on Boxing Day and New Year's Day. After selling out in a flash last year, there will be four No Kids Allowed performances for adults looking for extra naughtiness, while exclusive schools' performances will welcome children aged 5+. Audio-described, BSL-interpreted, captioned, and relaxed performances are also available.

Exeter Northcott will be gifting hundreds of free tickets to local families who wouldn't otherwise be able to attend through their annual Pay It Forward scheme, in partnership with a number of South-West charities. Audience members will be invited to support the fund when they book their tickets.

Sleeping Beauty tickets are available now on a 7-day pre-sale for Exeter Northcott members, who will also get a 20% discount. Tickets will go on general sale at 2pm on Fri 3 April. Those booking before 31 May 2026 will also get a 20% early-bird discount on selected performances.

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