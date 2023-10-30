SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL Crowned Theatre Show of the Year at the London Lifestyle Awards 2023

Sister Act The Musical has been announced as the winner of the Theatre Show of the Year category at the London Lifestyle Awards 2023.

The show emerged as the winner of a close-run race with some of the most extraordinary shows of the last year having made it into the Theatre Show of the Year TOPTEN shortlist. The category highlights the very best of London's world leading theatre scene and also included 2:22 A Ghost Story, A Streetcar Named Desire, Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage, Guys & Dolls, Legally Blonde, My Neighbour Totoro, My Son's a Queer, SIX the Musical and The Drifters Girl.

Award winners from across the capital were announced at a star-studded ceremony on Monday 30th October 2023 at Grosvenor House, Park Lane. Rising West End star Tobias Turley, represented by BBA Management, performed ABBA's Does Your Mother Know. Tobias is currently competing in ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream. Attendees also enjoyed musical performances from opera superstar Lucy Kay and Ben Haenow and his band.

The London Lifestyle Awards is an all-year-round celebration of what this great global city has to offer. Categories at the London Lifestyle Awards 2023 including restaurants, bars and hotels, sport and fitness, cafés and coffee shops, hair and beauty, members' clubs, and of course theatre. CEO Jason Gale created the awards in 2009, after an inspiring meeting and discussion with President Clinton about their shared love of London. Gale's goal is for the Awards to celebrate London as an incredible city for culture and lifestyle, making it a great destination for tourists and an exciting place to live.

London Lifestyle Awards founder Jason Gale comments, Huge congratulations to the team behind Sister Act The Musical on their well-deserved win. This feel-good gospel hit is a toe-tapping riot, full of heart. It's a testament to the incredible quality of theatre available to audiences in London that the Theatre Show of the year category was so hotly contested. We look forward to welcoming Sister Act back to the capital in Spring 2024!