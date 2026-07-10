SILENT DISCO GLOBAL Will Come to the Woolwich Works Courtyard This Summer

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Woolwich Works has announced that the internationally-renowned Silent Disco Global will bring its acclaimed silent disco experience to South East London this summer, with two special events taking over the venue's outdoor courtyard on Saturday 1 August.

Featuring a family-friendly afternoon session (3–5pm) followed by a full-scale evening party for adults (7–10pm) , the events promise hundreds of music lovers the chance to experience one of the world's most recognisable live entertainment concepts beneath the summer sky.

Silent Disco Global has staged spectacular events at some of the world's most iconic venues, including the Natural History Museum, The View from The Shard, Marina Bay Sands in Singapore and The Peak in Hong Kong. Now, for the first time, the company, one of the pioneers of the silent disco movement, brings its signature format to Woolwich Works.

Participants will each receive a pair of wireless LED headphones, allowing them to switch instantly between three live DJs playing simultaneously across different music channels. Whether dancing to pop, indie, disco, R&B or EDM, every guest creates their own personalised soundtrack while sharing the dancefloor with people listening to entirely different music.

The day begins with a Silent Disco for Kids & Families from 3pm, specially curated for children and adults to enjoy together. Families can switch between Disney and Marvel favourites, children's classics and songs chosen especially for parents, creating an afternoon designed for children and adults alike.

As darkness falls, the Courtyard transforms for the Silent Disco for Adults, where three DJs will battle it out across three channels in an evening of singalongs, dancing and feel-good summer energy. From chart favourites and indie classics to dancefloor anthems and nostalgic party tracks, guests can switch between soundtracks at the touch of a button, whilst enjoying one of London's most distinctive nights out.

The events continue Woolwich Works' growing programme of outdoor summer experiences, transforming the venue's award-winning Courtyard into an open-air destination for music, culture and community throughout the season.

Nick Williams, Director of Woolwich Works, said: “Our Courtyard has become one of London's most exciting outdoor event spaces and Silent Disco is the perfect addition to our summer programme. There's something wonderfully surreal about seeing hundreds of people singing and dancing together while each listening to something completely different. Whether you're coming with friends, bringing the family or trying a silent disco for the first time, it's an unforgettable experience and a brilliant way to spend a summer day or evening at Woolwich Works."

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