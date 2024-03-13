SELF & OTHER Comes to HOME in Manchester This Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CRIPtic Arts will present 'Self & Other', 15-16 March 2024, at Manchester's HOME Arts Centre.

This latest theatre piece from CRIPtic Arts, directed by STEPHEN BAILEY collates monologues from some of the UK's most exciting disabled writers and performers; the result is an exploration of the human experience that will leave you questioning, connecting and feeling more alive than ever before.

Self & Other reaches unravels the intricate threads that separate one individual from another. for though no man is an island, disabled people know intimately what it is to be unable to be self without the support of another…

The cast of writer-performers around whose monologues 'Self & Other' is constructed are:

Fragments, by Ada Eravama

Grace’s influencer lifestyle comes into conflict with the complexities of familial love, asking us what we really value

Bumps, by Dr. Jessi Parrott

Bumps explores the joy and pain of journeys (literal and figurative) towards accepting and embracing your body and brain, when society – and your own mind – tells you that you shouldn’t.

The Moon Jellyfish, by Simone Roach, performed by Theo Angel

A captivating love letter to the beauty, heritage, and heart of the disabled community.

Linda (Constellation), by Tom Ryalls, performed by Georgia Burnell

Linda wants to live forever. She knows this isn't possible but her plan is to tell a joke so good that she is at least remembered forever, but her epileptic seizures are getting in the way of that. She has another seizure in the middle of a set, heads to hospital, and does what she always does to recover - goes star gazing on the roof. But tonight is different, tonight she finally imagines herself as a constellation, and possibly finds a new way to live forever.