Ru-Paul's Drag Race Stars Announce Line-up For X-MAS XTRAVAGANZA UK + Ireland Tour

'X-Mas X-Travaganza - Shantay You Sleigh' today announces the line-ups of international drag superstars set to take over the UK and Ireland this winter for its phenomenal drag Christmas spectacular, hosted by none other than The Vivienne, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and audience favourite Baga Chipz.

The nationwide tour, taking place 27 November - 23 December, is bringing together some of the world's most-loved RuPaul's Drag Race stars from across the UK, the US and Canada for a not-to-be-missed Christmas extravaganza and a night of unapologetic, fierce festive cheer.



Kicking off on Saturday, 27th November in Dublin, 'X-Mas X-Travaganza' will tour 19 cities across the UK and Ireland, including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Colchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Norwich, Nottingham, Plymouth, Sheffield, Southampton, Stockton, as well as London's iconic Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith. Tickets are available now via https://bit.ly/XmasXtravaganza21



With The Vivienne and Baga Chipz at the helm throughout, the tour will see the RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 1 drag superstars join forces to set off upon an unforgettable and magical sleigh ride to visit some of their favourite kings and queens from all around the world to spread some festive drag cheer. Each night they will be joined by vivacious drag queen Latrice Royale, best known for appearing on RuPaul's Drag Race US Series 4 and All Stars, who is set to bring some 'large and in charge' festive adventure, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 3 newcomers the sophisticated and savage Vanity Milan, who will be serving an unapologetic, high-octane performance, and self-confessed 'Cockney Princess' Scarlett Harlett.



A dazzling array of fabulous queens will continue to join the line-up throughout 'X-Mas X-Travaganza', with the charming New York-based drag queen Olivia Lux and US fan favourite Scarlet Envy embarking upon the tour, alongside the most exciting queen to ever grace the Canadian drag scene and winner of Drag Race Canada Priyanka, legendary and outspoken Japanese American queen Gia GUnn, as well as Scottish drag royalty Lawrence Chaney, the much-adored winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 2, who is making a dazzling appearance for a special hometown performance in Glasgow.



Fellow Scots queen Ellie Diamond is sure to shine like a diamond on six of the tour dates, including Edinburgh's Usher Hall, while Worcester queen Ginny Lemon is set to serve up their sparkling sense of humour and unquestionably distinct style for the festivities and Tia Kofi, one of the UK's biggest drag artists and The Queen of Clapham, will be putting a festive spin on her glorious electro pop anthems, with more kings and queens to be announced for opening acts.



'X-Mas X-Travaganza' is taking over venues across the UK and Ireland this November and December for a truly unique drag Christmas spectacular. Alongside performances by legendary RuPaul's Drag Race artists from across the globe, including some spectacular group opening and closing numbers, an exceptional festive experience awaits ticketholders including a Santa's Grotto featuring a Drag Santa and her entourage of elves, a Drag Christmas market for plenty of fun and sassy drag gift ideas, and as much Christmas slay as the eye can see for a true night to remember.





'X-MAS X-TRAVAGANZA - SHANTAY YOU SLEIGH' UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES



NOVEMBER

Fri 27 DUBLIN Olympia

Mon 29 BELFAST Waterfront



DECEMBER

Wed 01 PLYMOUTH Pavilions

Fri 03 BRISTOL Marble Factory

Sat 04 NOTTINGHAM Rock City

Sun 05 BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy

Tue 07 LIVERPOOL Olympia

Wed 08 LONDON Eventim Apollo

Fri 10 CARDIFF Great Hall

Sat 11 SOUTHAMPTON O2 Guildhall

Mon 13 LEEDS O2 Academy

Tue 14 MANCHESTER Albert Hall

Thu 16 NORWICH UEA

Fri 17 SHEFFIELD City Hall

Sat 18 COLCHESTER Charter Hall

Sun 19 NEWCASTLE City Hall

Tue 21 STOCKTON Globe

Wed 22 EDINBURGH Usher Hall

Thu 23 GLASGOW O2 Academy



