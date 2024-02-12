Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh Presents THIS IS MEMORIAL DEVICE UK Tour

The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh presents the UK Tour of This is Memorial Device, the award-winning, critically acclaimed stage adaptation from Graham Eatough, based on the book by David Keenan.

Premiering with resounding success at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, This is Memorial Device recounts the fictional history of legendary 1980s Airdrie post-punk band Memorial Device. The dark, witty novel depicting the life of an extraordinary, chaotic local music scene has amassed a huge cult following since its release in 2017, with the stage adaptation enriching its sense of nostalgia in all its rose-tinted glory.

Eatough's stage adaptation is a gloriously hallucinatory journey back into the hopes and dreams of early adulthood. The adaptation stars Paul Higgins (Slow Horses, Line of Duty, The Thick of It) and features music by Stephen McRobbie from Glasgow band The Pastels.

Paul Higgins, star of This is Memorial Device, said “I really am delighted to be working again on a show that meant so much to so many people who saw it. It's great the brilliant team is getting back together to bring it to a wider audience in Scotland and London. It's a show that speaks to anyone who hopes there might be more to being alive than there appears to be on the surface.”

This is Memorial Device is the latest of Eatough's stage adaptations to be shown at the Royal Lyceum, having premiered the stage adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1981 novel Lanark, with Suspect Culture collaborators David Greig and Nick Powell as part of the Edinburgh International Festival in 2015.

This is Memorial Device was developed with the support of the Stephen W Dunn Theatre Fund and originally produced in a co-production with the Edinburgh International Book Festival.

Dates and Times

This is Memorial Device

Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Thursday 28 - Saturday 30 March 2024

7.30pm (Saturday Matinee at 2.30pm)

£15.50-£20

ww.tron.co.uk

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh

Wednesday 3 - Saturday 6 April 2024

7.30pm (Saturday Matinee at 2pm)

£14-£20

www.traverse.co.uk

Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

Thursday 18 - Saturday 20 April 2024

7.30pm (Saturday Matinee at 2.30pm)

£16.50

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Riverside Studios, London

Tuesday 23 April - Saturday 11 May 2024

7.45pm (Wednesday and Saturday Matinees at 2.30pm, not 24 April)

£30 (£20 concession)

Tickets on sale Friday 9 February

www.riversidestudios.co.uk