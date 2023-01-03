Robin Morgan Will Embark on Tour With SNIP SNIP B*TCH

After the pandemic torpedoed his debut tour, comedian and actor Robin Morgan (Mock The Week, The News Quiz, The Now Show and This England) is back with a new show, Snip Snip, B*tch.

In between time, Robin has certainly been busy. He got married (happily, thanks), had two kids and moved back to his hometown of Cardiff. So what's next? A vasectomy of course.

Robin's previous tour was about his dad and son, Snip Snip, B*tch is about his mum and daughter. Symmetry, eh? It's also a show about fatherhood, marriage, masculinity, hometowns, and the time Robin nearly died (not linked to the vasectomy).

Find out why Robin is proud to have raised a strong, three-year old daughter, even if it means she is "one of the most violent children I've ever met in my life", why he's also proud to have a sensitive soul as a five-year old son ("He's like a little Ed Miliband"), and why surrounding yourself with positive people is the self-care we all need at the moment.

Snip Snip, B*tch runs from 28 January - 29 April, 2023.

Robin has been all over your telly and radio, such as on Mock The Week (BBC Two), The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and The Now Show (BBC Radio 4) and also in the Sir Kenneth Branagh-starring-as-Boris-Johnson-drama This England (Sky Atlantic).

He's also appeared on Richard Hammond's Brain Reaction (Comedy Central), Ellie Taylor's Safe Space (BBC Radio 4) and What Just Happened? (BBC One Wales), a topical panel show created by Robin.

Robin is a writer on Have I Got News For You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Late Night Mash, Bake Off: The Professionals, Too Hot To Handle and many more!

He's also the studio warm-up artist for The Graham Norton Show, and has supported Ellie Taylor, Iain Stirling and Rachel Parris on their nationwide tours.

All tour dates are on Robin's website: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216937®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.robinjmorgan.co.uk?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1