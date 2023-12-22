Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Theatre

By: Dec. 22, 2023

Robert McWhir Appointed Artistic Director of New West End Fringe Venue The Stage Door Theatre

New West End fringe venue The Stage Door Theatre has appointed Robert McWhir as Artistic Director. Robert was previously Artistic Director of the Landor Theatre in Clapham for 16 years, where his many productions included critically acclaimed versions of The Clockmaker’s Daughter, She Loves Me, The Man Inside, Meet Me In St Louis, A Class Act, Curtains, Ragtime, Tomorrow Morning, Into The Woods, I Love You Because and Follies.

McWhir says: “I’m thrilled and excited about this new venture and looking forward to announcing our inaugural season of productions early in the new year. Alongside plays and musicals there will be regular events including Overtures Sunday Roasts, Musical Mondays, Classical Music Matinees and special one-off nights such as The Love Shack on Valentine’s Day.”

Opening in January 2024, The Stage Door Theatre is a new pop-up fringe dinner-theatre venue above the Prince of Wales pub on Drury Lane. Operated by Lambco Productions, the venue will be somewhere to meet friends for drinks, dinner and a show. A one-stop shop for a welcoming night out amongst friends. 

Executive Producer, Richard Lambert, says: “Robert’s vast experience in running a successful fringe venue along with extensive freelance directing experience makes him uniquely qualified to steer this new venture. Robert and I have worked together on many production in several different venues over the years, and I’m really looking forward to working together again.”



