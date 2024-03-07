Rebound Productions to Return to The Hen & Chickens Theatre With Emerging Artists Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rebound Productions will return to The Hen & Chickens Theatre with Emerging Artists Festival.

The festival features a selection of 12 short-plays plays by established international playwrights, performed by an ensemble of thirty-four actors.

The Festival runs for 2 days, each showcasing 6 different plays and cast, with performances at 6pm and 8pm.

Tickets are £11 per show or £20 as a bundle for both days.

LINE UP DAY 1 (20TH MARCH 6PM & 8PM)

THE DOG DIED by Elliot Kreloff, with Deborah Hediger as Zoe, Mark Njoku as Braden and Lou Prince as Helge

UNCLE SIMON by Mark Montanaro, with Matt White as Finley, Pippin Allright as Jess and Odair Teixeira as Uncle Simon

SQUEEZE by Liz Redwood, with Britney Najinda as Sue, Elizaveta Lagutina as Macy and Roopak K. Khara as Jenny

UMBRELLA LOVE by Renee Lucas Wayne, with Felix Nimarko as Floyd and Wunmi Daniel as Gracie

ONE NIGHT STAN by Adam Szudrich, with Mia Caspi Zwickel as Holly, Helen Spacie as Rachel and Joieyautte Mpongo as Mary

SHADOWS by David Bottomley, with Nicole Gittens as Bronty and Naomi Jahshelle as Arkman.

LINE UP DAY 2 (21ST MARCH 6PM & 8PM)

THE DOG DIED by Elliot Kreloff, with Jamie-Louise as Zoe, Conor Wood as Braden and Lana-May Karabulut as Helge

ONCE UPON A DREAM by Bridgette Portman, with Kirsten Humphreys as Goldie, Umberta Sophie Coglio as Penelope and Niamh Savchenko as Rose

FORE! by Kathryn Rossetter, with Abs Malima as Jack, Martha Florence as Jane and Arthur West as Jonathan

THE AGGRAVATIONS OF IZZY by Jessica Moss, with Fanny Prade as Izzy and Cecilia Abbriano as Lillian

THE TEN PLAGUES by Matt and Ariel Aliza Sanders, with Nabhan Uddin as First Critic, Shamarke Ahmed as Second Critic and Annie Adams as The Waitress

WILL by Roberto Rodriguez, with Reuben Oladehin as Drew, Nat Kadri as Jack and Michelle Dabenett as Gill

Price: £11 per day or £20 as a bundle

Website for tickets and more information: https://www.unrestrictedview.co.uk/rebound-productions-emerging-artists-festival/