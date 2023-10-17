Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 To Present Performances by Vangeline

Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 presents performances by Vangeline. Performances will take place on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Rich Mix London, 35-47 Bethnal Grn Rd., London E1 6LA, UK and Friday, November 10, 2023 at Dance City, Temple St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4BR, UK. Vangeline's performances will also be accompanied by workshops in both venues.

Hijikata Mon amour is an homage to the founder of Butoh Tatsumi Hijikata, created in 2019 in celebration of Butoh's 60th anniversary. Vangeline performs in an exact replica of Tatsumi Hijikata's 1968 costume (Hijikata and the Japanese: Revolt of the Body) recreated by Todd Thomas. The piece premiered October 24 through October 26, 2019, at the New York Butoh Institute Festival at Theater for the New City and received critical acclaim from the New York Press.

Performance Schedule:

Rich Mix London

35-47 Bethnal Grn Rd., London E1 6LA, UK

Friday, November 3, 2023, xx [Time]

Tickets start at £20. For more info and ticketing, visit:

https://richmix.org.uk/events/double-bill-vangeline-mitsuyo-uesugi/

Dance City

Temple St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4BR, UK

Friday, November 10, 2023, 7:30pm

Tickets start at £15.00. For more info and ticketing, visit: https://www.dancecity.co.uk/performance/226900/hijikata-mon-amour-vangeline-the-new-york-butoh-institute/

Workshop Schedule:

Rich Mix London

35-47 Bethnal Grn Rd., London E1 6LA, UK

Sunday, November 5, 2023, 1pm

Tickets are £35. For more info and ticketing, visit:

https://richmix.org.uk/book-online/1245002/

Dance City

Temple St, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4BR, UK

Saturday, November 11, 2023, 11am

Tickets start at £15.00. For more info and ticketing, visit:

https://www.dancecity.co.uk/class-booking/?event_id=230899

Rebellious Bodies is a brand-new festival set up to re-introduce butoh to a UK audience. The festival brings together the world's best butoh performers, butoh-inspired performers and butoh experimentalists to share their rich decades of experience through exclusive, potentially once-in-a-lifetime showing of rare works that have never been seen before in the UK. www.rebelliousbodiesfestival.com

Vangeline is a teacher, dancer, and choreographer specializing in Japanese Butoh. She is the artistic director of the Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute (New York), a dance company firmly rooted in the tradition of Japanese butoh while carrying it into the twenty-first century.

With her all-female dance company, Vangeline's socially conscious performances tie together butoh and activism. Vangeline is the founder of the New York Butoh Institute Festival, elevating women's visibility in butoh, and the festival Queer Butoh. She pioneered the award-winning, 17-year running program The Dream a Dream Project, which brings butoh dance to incarcerated men and women at correctional facilities across New York State. Her choreographed work has been performed in France, Singapore, Chile, Germany, Denmark, France, Finland, the UK, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Vangeline is a 2022/2023 Gibney Dance Artist in Residence and the winner of a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award. She is also a 2018 NYFA/NYSCA Artist Fellow in Choreography, the winner of the 2015 Gibney Dance Social Action Award, as well as the 2019 Janet Arnold Award from the Society of Antiquaries of London.

Her work has been heralded in publications such as the New York Times ("captivating") and Los Angeles Times("moves with the clockwork deliberation of a practiced Japanese Butoh artist"), to name a few.

﻿

Film projects include a starring role alongside actors James Franco and Winona Ryder in the feature film by director Jay Anania, 'The Letter" (2012-Lionsgate). She has been commissioned by Grammy Award-winning artists Esperanza Spalding, Skrillex, and David J. (Bauhaus). She is the author of the critically acclaimed book: Butoh: Cradling Empty Space, which explores the intersection of butoh and neuroscience. She pioneered the first neuroscientific study of Butoh ("The Slowest Wave").