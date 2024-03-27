ROTTEN Comes To Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Uncovering the plots and schemes that go on behind closed doors, ROTTEN is a darkly comical thriller that sees a diabolical plan spiral into anarchy.

This all-new debut play, at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre on Tuesday 23 April, is written by Josie White and directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair.

It is a bold and honest insight into the complex morals and malicious actions that desperate times push us towards. ROTTEN does not shy away from the darkest sides of ourselves. With betrayal, double-crossings and romance interwoven amongst a group of antiheros who are struggling to make ends meet, this thriller will have audiences questioning their neighbours and themselves.

ROTTEN follows three young actresses who share a dwindling dream, skimping on electricity and barely making it to the end of each month. Living in the posh block of flats opposite is Instagram celebrity ‘The Honourable' Iris Montague-Willis. With front-row seats to the enviable life of the newly engaged influencer, one evening finds them in a new position of power as they spy Iris in a compromising position with another woman. Identity, morals, and trust are all questioned, as White's debut play investigates mental health and shifting allegiances relevant to wider communities.

Influenced by Hitchcock and Agatha Christie, ROTTEN uses the intense setting of high-stakes drama to explore themes that are poignant to the lives of young people today. Intertwining the cost-of-living crisis, capitalism, mental health, and social media, the play shines a light on the economic and social crisis with sharp observation and wit.

Josie White says: “ROTTEN is a show for the Netflix generation; a dark comedy thriller that shines a spotlight on relatable, honest, hilarious antihero characters that reflect the darkest sides of ourselves. The play takes the audience on a roller-coaster, giving no time for them to catch their breath. Betrayal, double-crossings, romance, and explosive action keep on coming. You'll think you've worked it out and then the play will twist and turn in ways you won't expect.”

Rikki Beadle-Blair says: “It's not often a writer comes up with a deliciously dark thriller that is also a hilarious comedy and a socially astute satire. This play is particularly fun and challenging at the same time. It's like conducting a concerto – the cast must be pitch-perfect virtuosos to keep the tension while making the audience gasp and laugh in equal measure. We need to deliver onto levels of human observation and depth... and sheer entertainment. I'm loving every second.”

Produced by Emmerson & Ward Productions and Team Angelica, ROTTEN is performed by Kavita Vyas, Nicola Taggart, Narisha Lawson, Alice Berry and Sam Butters.

ROTTEN is also supported by Derby Theatre, Curve Theatre, In Good Company, Derbyshire LGBT+ and New Perspectives.

ROTTEN can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Tuesday 23 April. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com