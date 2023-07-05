ROSIE AND HUGH'S GREAT BIG ADVENTURE Will Have a Workshop Production This Month

A work in progress performance will take place for a brand-new family musical Rosie and Hugh’s Great Big Adventure, with Music and Lyrics by Nick Cope and Book by Victoria Saxton.

The first staging of the very first stage adaption of Nick Cope’s work will be shared with local families at The North Wall Arts Centre in Oxford 22-23 July.

Nick Cope has been writing and recording his songs for children and their families for over 10 years and has a fanatical army of little and not-so-little fans all over the world. His popularity has grown immeasurably over the last year due to the phenomenal success of his CBeebies show Nick Cope’s Popcast, now into its third series.

Co producer David Luff said “We’re delighted to be working with Nick to present these first work in progress performances. Nick’s songs are so joyful and imaginative – he has a way of reaching into people’s hearts with his music. We know children and their families are going to love the show”.

Patrick Myles added “The North Wall’s commitment to collaborating with producers to develop and showcase new work has meant we are able to present this wonderful story to families local to Oxford in what we hope will be the first step in Rosie and Hugh’s Great Big Adventure”

The cast comprises five talented actor musicians, includes Andy Owens (Blood Brothers, UK Tour; The Flower, Oxford Playhouse; Posh , UK Tour), Jonathan Charles (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse; A Christmas Carol, Bolton Octagon; The Wicker Husband, Watermill Theatre) Offue Okegbe (Three Sisters, National Theatre; Evelyn, Colchester Mercury; Alice in Wonderland, Bolton Octagon) Philippa Hogg (The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Southwark Playhouse; The Jungle Book, The Watermill Theatre; Little Robin Redbreast, Salisbury Playhouse) and Robyn Sinclair (The Suspicions of Mr Whicher, Watermill Theatre; Wildfire Road, Sheffield Theatres; The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, UK Tour).

Rosie and Hugh’s Great Big Adventure is arranged by Rebecca Applin. It is directed by award winning Director of The North Wall Arts Centre, Ria Parry who said: “Nick Cope has been a firm favourite with our North Wall audiences for many years. We are thrilled to be haring a work-in-progress performance of this new musical with our local families – undoubtedly the best people to join us on the very first step of this show’s journey.”

Rosie and Hugh the Hedgehog are best friends. It’s the end of the summer holidays and Rosie is nervous about starting a new school tomorrow. Hugh knows of a witch – who lives in the forest with her pet dragon – and she can cast a spell to make it the last day of the summer holidays forever. But first Rosie and Hugh have to collect ingredients from some new friends, including a squirrel with a wobbly tooth, a little lizard and a very rusty robot.

Join Rosie and Hugh for the start of a new adventure – Recommended for ages 3+