ROBIN HOOD Will Embark on Spring 2027 Tour With Northern Ballet

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Northern Ballet's ballets for children will return with Robin Hood, a retelling choreographed by Northern Ballet Soloist Heather Lehan.

Friendship and bravery lead the way as Robin Hood and Maid Marian try to outwit the greedy Sheriff of Nottingham. Facing unexpected challenges, they discover that kindness and determination can be just as powerful as strength. Filled with friendship and courage, this heartwarming tale shows how working together and standing up for what's right can make a real difference.

Created specially for young audiences, this vibrant new production combines engaging storytelling, beautiful ballet, recognisable characters and live music. With an approximate running time of 40 minutes, it's the perfect introduction to the magic of live performance for little ones.

Choreographer Heather Lehan has previously created work for Northern Ballet's Sketches programme and for the Academy of Northern Ballet. Most recently, her piece Staves was featured in the Royal Ballet & Opera's International Draft Works in 2026. This is Lehan's first commission for Northern Ballet and her first time creating work for children.

Lehan said, "Drawing on traditional folk music and medieval influences, we're creating a production that feels adventurous, whimsical, and full of heart. It's a privilege to be given both the opportunity and the creative freedom by my director, Federico Bonelli, and to collaborate with such a talented team to bring this timeless legend to life."

Robin Hood will open at the Stanley & Audrey Burton Theatre in Leeds in February 2027, before touring the UK throughout spring 2027. It will visit venues in Edinburgh, Durham, Harrogate, Oxford, Sheffield, Ulverston, Doncaster, Newcastle, Bradford, Middlesbrough, Hull, Goole and Huddersfield, before concluding the tour at Sadler's Wells East in London.

All venues will offer Relaxed Performances, which aim to make the theatre experience more comfortable for anyone who may find a traditional theatre setting challenging, including those with sensory sensitivities, communication difficulties, or learning disabilities. Select venues will also offer Audio Described Performances for blind or visually impaired audience members, narrated by former Premier Dancer Pippa Moore MBE.

Robin Hood is part of Northern Ballet's repertoire of award-winning ballets for children, which have toured across UK theatres, schools, and community centres for over a decade. Previous children's ballet productions include Little Red Riding Hood, Tortoise & the Hare and Ugly Duckling, many of which have been shown in cinemas across the UK and adapted into BAFTA winning television programmes for CBeebies.

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