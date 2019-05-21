RHYTHM OF THE DANCE Celebrates Irish Dance And Music At Darlington Hippodrome

Irish eyes will be smiling when Rhythm of the Dance high steps onto the Darlington Hippodrome stage for an extravaganza of Irish music and song on Tuesday 23 July.

This two-hour dance and music extravaganza contains a wealth of Irish talent. The show is an inspiring epic, reliving the journey of the Irish Celts throughout history. Combining traditional dance and music with the most up to date stage technology, the show is a thousand year old story executed with all the advantages of the modern day stage show. Rhythm of the Dance has heralded a new era in Irish entertainment, internationally rated as one of the most popular and busiest Irish step dance shows in the world. Rhythm of the Dance aspires to a purity content preserving the traditions of Irish step dancing and yet presenting it in the most modern format that has made it a leader in its field. The show features a live band, three tenors & some 22 dancers.

Join the 4.5 million fans worldwide who have experienced the proud and glorious Irish heritage and culture, when you experience Rhythm of the Dance at Darlington Hippodrome.

Rhythm of the Dance comes to Darlington Hippodrome on Tuesday 23 July.

For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk





