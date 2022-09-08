Pyramid and Parr Hall Announce Autumn Programme With Launch of New Season Brochure

Pyramid and Parr Hall have revealed their full line-up for autumn with the release of their latest brochure.

Promising a packed programme of entertainment with something for everyone, the free guide covers all events between September and December as well as providing a look ahead to some of the early highlights of 2023.

The live venues in Palmyra Square are run by the charity Culture Warrington and regularly welcome some of the best known performers and personalities on the circuit.

From renowned comedians such as Al Murray and Dave Gorman to bands like 90s megastars East 17 and retro rockers Showaddywaddy, there will be plenty of high profile shows in the heart of Warrington for the rest of 2022.

And there are already some household names booked in for 2023 including British astronaut Tim Peake, global star Lulu, Tony Blackburn - the first voice on Radio 1 - and singer Paul Young, best known for the much loved album, No Parlez.

Chris Persoglio, Venue and Events Manager at Pyramid and Parr Hall, said: "There is nothing else quite like the feeling of putting on a big show at our venues.

"Delivering amazing stand-up nights and atmospheric gigs right in the heart of Warrington is what continues to inspire us and it is hard to put into words what it feels like to be back at full momentum since the pandemic.

"As a charity, we really appreciate every ticket bought because we know times continue to be tough.

"Our aim is to keep prices as low as we can but also prove there is no need to go out of town for a cracking night out. We hope to see you all for a performance very soon."

The brochure also includes current and upcoming exhibitions for Pyramid and Parr Hall's sister venue, Warrington Museum and Art Gallery.

After a very popular exhibition looking at the legacy of Fiddler's Ferry power station following its decommissioning process, two new exhibitions on the horizon include a showcase by Warrington-born artist Sarah Harris and a career spanning look at John McLeod's multi-discipline work.

The new season brochure is free to pick up at Pyramid Arts Centre. To view all the events taking place at Pyramid and Parr Hall and Warrington Museum and Art Gallery, visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org and wmag.culturewarrington.org