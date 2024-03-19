Puddles Pity Party Comes To The London Palladium This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Puddles Pity Party, the seven-foot sad clown celebrated for his golden voice reminiscent of iconic rock legends such as Tom Jones and Freddie Mercury, will perform his grandest UK performance yet at The London Palladium on Sunday, 21 July 2024.

Tickets are available for purchase via BOOKINGSDIRECT.COM from 10 am on Friday, 22 March 2024.

The enigmatic performer, praised by both critics and celebrities, including Eric Idle, Simon Cowell, Penn Jillette, and Jack Black, is set to enchant the UK audience with his unparalleled vocal talent and unique stage presence.

Puddles gained global recognition following his viral rendition of Lorde's "Royals" as the 'Sad Clown with the Golden Voice' with Postmodern Jukebox, accumulating over 33 million views. His repertoire spans hits like Sia's "Chandelier," Tears For Fears' "Mad World," and Simon & Garfunkel's "The Sound of Silence."

However, Puddles' performances transcend mere melancholy, blending humour and tender moments into his acts. Critics have lauded his shows as "Pagliacci by way of Pee-Wee Herman and David Lynch," showcasing a distinctive mix of absurdity and heartfelt emotion."

The America's Got Talent semi finalist is best known in the UK for his rendition of Blink 182's "All The Small Things," featured in the coveted John Lewis Christmas advert in 2022. Since his UK debut at Soho Theatre in 2014, Puddles has consistently sold out performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

His recent run at Soho Theatre received glowing reviews, with The Express praising his "multi-toned voice" and Broadway World describing his performance as a "lighthouse beaming out a musical message of love and resistance."

Expect a performance of beautifully bizarre mime, tender audience interaction, irreverent high jinks, and, above all, transcendent music as Puddles covers an eclectic range of artists from Celine Dion to Pink Floyd, Adele to Black Sabbath, and Billie Eilish to David Bowie.