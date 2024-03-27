Polka Theatre Reveals Six Artists To Be Supported As Part Of Its Catapult Programme

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Polka Theatre's Artistic Director and Joint Chief Executive Helen Matravers have announced the artists chosen for the theatre's new Artist Development programme, Catapult, and also three new Associate Companies: Second Hand Dance, Tangled Feet and Beats & Elements (who have just brought Romeo and Juliet to the Polka stage).

The Catapult Programme will offer opportunities and a support framework to artists who have been historically underrepresented in the Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) sector, to take the initial steps in producing theatre for 0–12-year-olds. The artists selected include people from the Global Majority, who identify as disabled, LGBTQ+, or who come from a lower socio-economic background. Catapult has been specifically designed to address the lack of representation of work from these artists and how to amplify this to the industry.

The Catapult programme is split into two sections: First Steps, for artists and companies who have a brand-new idea for a show (specifically for 0-6-year-olds), that hasn't been drafted, performed or rehearsed before. The four First Steps participants are:

Artistic duo ASHTON OWEN and Natalya Martin, who will develop a show celebrating the life of Britain's first recorded Black circus owner, Norwich-born Pablo Fanque.

Physical performer Farrell Cox, who will develop a show celebrating cultural exploration and the vibrant memories of their Jamaican grandparents' garden.

Designer and theatre-maker Layla Bradbeer, who will develop a puppet show focusing on literacy difficulties, based on their childhood experiences of being diagnosed with dyslexia.

Puppet maker and designer Mikayla Teodoro, who will also develop a puppet show centring on the Sama-Bajau folk of the Philippines and their relationship with the sea.

Next Steps is for artists and companies who may have a first draft, or an initial development phase under their belts, who are ready for help and support getting the show onto its feet and in front of programmers and producers. The two Next Steps participants are:

Bristol-based Performing artist collective Kiota (Deepraj Singh and Aisha Ali), who will be devising a show based on an Indian nature myth about how lightning came to be.

Award-winning playwright Ruby Kitching, who will develop their audio play Baki for stage. Baki tells the story of Dada as he tries to make sense of where he is in life, aided by his young granddaughter and budgie, Joey.

Polka's Catapult programme will see 6 projects supported over the course of 12 months; with seed funding, free rehearsal space, mentoring, training days from industry professionals, access to Polka Produced shows, connections to Polka Primary School Partners, and industry showcase opportunities – including Polka's own Big Dreams Early Years Festival.

Helen Matravers said, “Artists creating brand new work and taking risks need support more than ever. With Polka's Catapult Programme we are able to invest in six incredible new ideas from artists who have been historically underrepresented in the sector. I am so excited by how original, inspiring and diverse each story being developed will be, and cannot wait to work with these writers, designers, makers and collectives to see how their sparks of inspiration become potential groundbreaking new theatre pieces for child audiences. As part of our Big Dreams festival in September, we will celebrate the stories developed through Catapult and showcase these to producers and programmers from across the UK – I cannot wait to go on a journey of discovery and development with every single one of these wonderful artists.”

Alongside the new Catapult artists, the whole Polka team are thrilled to announce three new Associate Companies: Tangled Feet (Belongings, Butterflies), Second Hand Dance (We Touch, We Play, We Dance, The Sticky Dance) and Beats & Elements (Pied Piper, Romeo and Juliet).

Helen continues, “Polka's core mission is to provide young audiences with empowering, inspiring and memorable work. These three associate artists encompass the very best of unique, innovative and trailblazing theatre, which is made with incredible rigour, research and joy! Polka has a great history of supporting work which pushes boundaries, and with the beautiful, innovative dance created by Second Hand Dance, socially aware and rich story telling of Tangled Feet, and brilliant musical hip-hop talent of Beats & Elements, we are honoured that they have agreed to be associates and advocates of Polka.”

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Re-opening in 2021 after a major renovation, Polka continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies. Polka also offers a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0–12, with over 21,000 children taking part in the last year. Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

Polka is a community hub and vital resource, open 6 days per week, 50 weeks per year at a challenging time to be a sustainable public venue with step-free access, free-to-access play spaces and a cosy and welcoming café and shop.