Poet Brian Bilston Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in March

Brian Bilston, the poet described as the Banksy of poetry and Twitter’s unofficial Poet Laureate, comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 March.

With over 400,000 followers on social media, Brian has become truly beloved by the online community. He has published several collections of poetry, including You Took the Last Bus Home and Alexa, what is there to know about love?, described by one reviewer as 'the funniest collection of humorous verse I have seen in a long time'.

His novel Diary of a Somebody was shortlisted for the Costa First Novel award. He has also written poetry for children, including a collection of football poems, 50 Ways to Score a Goal, while his acclaimed poem Refugees was set to music by composer Mark-Anthony Turnage and turned into a picture book.

He’ll be reading poems and making shrewd observations about the human condition and/or bin day.

The performances will be followed by a book signing.

Brian Bilston can be seen at the SJT at 7.45pm on Thursday 21 and Friday 22 March. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online.