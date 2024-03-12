Pitlochry Festival Theatre Will Open 2024 Season With Nan Shepherd: NAKED AND UNASHAMED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the success of their podcast series, A Journey with Nan Shepherd, Firebrand Theatre Company and Pitlochry Festival Theatre will stage the world première of Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed, a richly entertaining, and moving new play that uncovers the extraordinary legacy of the elusive Scottish naturalist and poet, Nan Shepherd.

Opening at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 24 May until 6 July, Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed is filled with poetry, humour and romance and reveals the untold story of how Nan Shepherd’s experiences as an author, teacher, hillwalker and lover helped shape Scotland’s recent literary history. It also uncovers the mystery of why the manuscript of her ground-breaking masterpiece, The Living Mountain, lay forgotten in a drawer for decades, before being self-published, translated into sixteen languages and hailed recently as “one of the finest books ever written on landscape and nature in Britain.”

Produced in association with Dr Kerri Andrews, Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed is co-written by Ellie Zeegen and Richard Baron (The Monarch of the Glen, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, The 39 Steps, 3 UK tours and Look Back in Anger featuring David Tennant at Theatre Royal Bath and Royal Lyceum Theatre) who also directs. The cast features Irene Allan (Wilf, Traverse Theatre Company, Red Dust Road, National Theatre of Scotland and three seasons at Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Nan Shepherd and David Rankine (The Fair Maid of the West, Royal Shakespeare Company, Kidnapped, National Theatre of Scotland and The Last Witch and Blithe Spirit, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as Robertson, Neil Gunn, and John Macmurray.

The production is designed by the team of Natalie Fern, Elizabeth Newman and Nick Trueman, with lighting by Peter Fennell and sound by Jon Beales(Chicago, Pitlochry Festival Theatre).

Director and Co-writer Richard Baron said, “Firebrand Theatre Company’s signature is ‘epic theatre in intimate spaces’, so we are thrilled to be invited by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Artistic Director Elizabeth Newman to create a production in their superb new studio theatre which will explore, in Firebrand’s typically inventive style, the fascinating backstory of Nan, this fiercely independent, wild-walking, convention-breaking teacher, and ground-breaking feminist novelist.”

Co-writer Ellie Zeegen added, “In Nan Shepherd: Naked and Unashamed we discover, at times very funny and at times intensely moving fashion, how Nan was at the heart of the famous Scottish literary renaissance of the 1930s, but because she was a woman in a man’s world, she came to live much of her life in obscurity. However, our research also newly reveals how a bruising unrequited love affair with her best friend’s husband, the free-thinking philosopher John Macmurray, may have inspired Nan’s solitary journey into the mountains. Here, through communing with the landscape, she finally gained the thrilling insight to surmount all these personal obstacles, achieving not only posthumous celebrity as the so-called ‘Scottish Virginia Woolf,’ but the unique honour of becoming the first female writer to feature on a UK bank note.”