Pilot Theatre Will Mount A New Tour Of Manjeet Mann's Acclaimed Novel RUN, REBEL RUN

Pilot Theatre has announced a new tour of Manjeet Mann's multi award-winning novel Run,Rebel in a co-production with Mercury Theatre Colchester, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Derby Theatre and York Theatre Royal.

Directed by Tessa Walker, this celebrated novel is brought to thrilling theatrical life in a new adaptation by the author, as it tells the story of Amber, a young girl deftly defining her place in the world, as she navigates a difficult homelife and bullying at school with sanctuary coming through her one escape of running and running fast.

Combining physical theatre and mesmerising visuals, the show is made specifically for audiences of 11+ and will be performed by a multi-talented ensemble. Run Rebel will open to press at Mercury Colchester on Thursday 2nd March before travelling to York, Derby, Coventry and Alnwick. Press are invited to attend either a matinee or evening performance of the show on Thursday 2nd March at Mercury Theatre Colchester.

Amber is trapped - by her family's rules, by their expectations, by her own fears. But on the running track she is completely free. As her body speeds up, the world slows down. And the tangled, mixed up lines in her head get straighter. It's time to start a revolution: for her mother, for her sister, for herself.

The cast includes Jessica Kaur (Amber), Simran Kular (Ruby/Beena), Pushpinder Chani (Harbans), Asha Kingsley (Surinder) and Hannah Millward (Tara).

Following the success of acclaimed productions Noughts and Crosses, Crongton Knights and The Bone Sparrow, Pilot Theatre once again has joined forces with Mercury Theatre, Belgrade Theatre Coventry, Derby Theatre and York Theatre Royal who in 2018 formed a partnership to develop, produce and present theatre for younger audiences.

Tessa Walker said "It's such a pleasure to be working with Manjeet on this adaptation of her beautiful, powerful, unique novel. When the two of us starting working on adapting it from the page to the stage a number of years ago we knew then it was Pilot who would be the very best company to collaborate with to make the piece come to life so to work now with them is genuinely a privilege."

Esther Richardson (Artistic Director of Pilot Theatre) said ï»¿"Run, Rebel is the fourth production in our acclaimed series of adaptations of the work of contemporary young adult authors.

The project has sought to bring brand new stories to the stage for young adults and secondary school age children, introducing them to characters who are living and experiencing the world as they are too in the 2020s.

The goal has been to inspire an expansion and diversification of the range of work that is made and programmed for this age group, including on the school curriculum: we've aimed to enable theatres and schools to offer to young people and their carers and educators, narratives that are fresher and may feel more immediately relevant and relatable to their lives, than might be said of existing set and "classic" texts.

Run Rebel proudly follows in the footsteps of Noughts and Crosses (now a set text), Crongton Knights and The Bone Sparrow. We are thrilled to be working with Manjeet Mann and Tessa Walker and our consortium partners - Belgrade Theatre, Colchester Mercury, Derby Theatre and York Theatre Royal - on this groundbreaking collection of work."

Tour Dates

Mercury Theatre Colchester

Friday 24th February - Saturday 4th March 2023

Mercurytheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 01206 573948

York Theatre Royal

Tuesday 7th March - Saturday 11th March 2023

Yorktheatreroyal.co.uk

Box Office: 01904 623568

Derby Theatre

Tuesday 14th March - Saturday 18th March 2023

Derbytheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 01332 593939

Belgrade Theatre Coventry

Tuesday 21st March - Saturday 25th March 2023

Belgrade.co.uk

Box Office: 0247 655 3055

Alnwick Playhouse

Tuesday 28th - 31st March 2023

Alnwickplayhouse.co.uk

Box Office: 01665 660550